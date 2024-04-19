Cannes 2024 Ticket: What Is 77th Cannes Film Festival Ticket Price? Discover Jaw-Dropping Cost, DEETS Inside

Cannes 2024 Ticket Price: Cannes continues to hold its status as the premier global film festival, drawing film enthusiasts from around the world to showcase their finest attire on the illustrious red carpet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remains one of the most discussed Indian celebrities to grace this iconic event. Alongside her, numerous actors, actresses, and filmmakers make their captivating appearances. Attendees range from those with films receiving special screenings to those competing for prestigious awards, as well as special invitees. With the eagerly anticipated 77th film festival set to unfold from May 14 to May 25, 2024, let's delve into the cost of Cannes tickets.

WHAT IS THE PRICE OF CANNES 2024 TICKETS?

Reportedly, Cannes tickets range from Rs. 5 lakh to 25 lakh. The tickets price varies from film to film, depending on the star cast and whether it's regional, national or internation film. You can choose to a single film's screening or multiple, depending on what you want to watch.

HOW TO BUY TICKETS FOR CANNES?

The tickets for Cannes is available for the people to buy just a week before it's screening. Cannes official site reveals that the tickets for 77th film festival will be availble from May 6 until May 10, 2024. These tickets can only be bought by accreditation holders. Besides them, press are also allowed to buy the tickets.

After buying the ticket for Cannes, you will have to follow the proticols to attend the film festival. One needs to carry their ticket on their phone or it's printed version while they visit the film festival.

Cannes 2024 will be hosted by actress Camille Cottin. The jury members include Rwandan actress Eliane Umuhire , French producer Sylvie Pialat, Belgian cinematographer Virginie Surdej, and Canadian film critic and journalist Ben Croll. The jury president of 77th Cannes Film Festival is director, screenwriter, and 'Barbie' actress Greta Gerwig.