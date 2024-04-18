Cannes 2024 Ticket: How To Buy Film Festival's Ticket? Price, Opening Dates & Everything You Need To Know

Cannes
2024
Dates:
Cannes
Film
Fetsival
is
the
most
awaited
film
festival
of
the
year.
Film
fanatics
eagerly
wait
for
this
festival
to
arrive
as
they
get
to
witness
some
of
the
best
films
of
the
year.
Be
it
Indian,
French,
Bengali,
American,
or
of
any
other
language,
all
the
renowned
films
that
have
encaptivating
storyline
gets
the
chance
to
get
the
speacial
screening
on
the
event.
While
a
bunch
of
movies
compete
for
prestigious
Palme
d'Or
award
others
compete
for
other
famed
awards
while
a
few
get
the
special
screening
at
the
event.
As
you
eagerly
wait
for
world's
most
prestigious
film
festival,
let
us
explore
all
the
details
about
this
event.
What
Date
Is
The
Cannes
Film
Festival
2024?
The
77th
Cannes
Film
Festival
is
scheduled
to
be
held
from
May
14
to
May
25,
2024.
Cannes
official
site
writes
in
it's
press
release,
"We
look
forward
to
welcoming
you
to
another
celebration
of
international
cinema!" One
can
apply
for
accreditation
from
February
1
to
February
19,
2024
for
print
and
digital
media
and
from
March
1
to
31,
2024,
for
audiovisual
media.
Can
Anyone
Submit
Their
Film
To
Cannes?
You
can
submit
your
film
for
Cannes
if
you
think
it's
worth
getting
a
screening
at
such
a
big
event.
To
do
so,
you
will
have
to
follow
a
process.
In
order
to
submit
your
film,
you
will
have
to
fill
the
online
entry
form.
The
official
site
releases
a
form
that
can
be
filled
by
any
filmmaker,
they
can
then
upload
their
film
their
and
submit
it
under
short
films,
feature
films
and
Cannes
Classics
category.
If
not
online,
you
can
also
send
your
film
to
the
address
prvided
by
the
official
site.
If
your
film
is
selected,
then
a
set
of
rules
and
regulation
will
be
sent
to
you
which
you'll
have
to
follow
ahead
of
coming
to
the
screening.
To
note,
2024
registration
is
closed!
Can
You
Buy
Cannes
2024
Tickets?
Every
year
Cannes
welcomes
aroung
35,000
to
40,000
festival
lovers.
To
attend
the
biggest
film
festival
one
needs
to
biy
the
online
ticket
through
the
official
site.
But
the
twist
is
that
only
with
accreditation
for
the
Festival
or
parallel
sections
can
attend
the
festival.
How
To
Buy
Tickets
For
Cannes
2024?
The
online
ticket
for
Cannes
2024
will
open
on
May
6
and
will
be
accessible
until
May
10,
2024.
Cannes
site
calims,
"The
online
ticket
service
is
available
to
all
Festival
de
Cannes
2024
accreditation
holders."
Press
people
can
also
access
the
screenings
and
book
tickets
for
movies
they
want
to
attend.
The
ticket
office
opens
4
days
prior
to
the
screening.
When
the
ticket
is
made
available,
a
QR
code
will
be
provided.
Once
you
have
bought
the
ticket,
you'll
have
to
carry
it
on
your
smartphone
or
a
printed
version
of
it
to
show
is
while
entering
Cannes.
What
Is
The
Price
Of
Cannes
Tickets?
The
ticket
price
of
the
screenings
ranges
from
Rs
5
lakh
to
25
lakh.
Different
movies
have
different
price,
depending
on
it's
variety,
crew,
and
many
other
things.
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 16:57 [IST]