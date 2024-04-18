Cannes 2024 Ticket: How To Buy Film Festival's Ticket? Price, Opening Dates & Everything You Need To Know

Cannes 2024 Dates: Cannes Film Fetsival is the most awaited film festival of the year. Film fanatics eagerly wait for this festival to arrive as they get to witness some of the best films of the year. Be it Indian, French, Bengali, American, or of any other language, all the renowned films that have encaptivating storyline gets the chance to get the speacial screening on the event. While a bunch of movies compete for prestigious Palme d'Or award others compete for other famed awards while a few get the special screening at the event. As you eagerly wait for world's most prestigious film festival, let us explore all the details about this event.

What Date Is The Cannes Film Festival 2024?

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 14 to May 25, 2024. Cannes official site writes in it's press release, "We look forward to welcoming you to another celebration of international cinema!" One can apply for accreditation from February 1 to February 19, 2024 for print and digital media and from March 1 to 31, 2024, for audiovisual media.

Can Anyone Submit Their Film To Cannes?

You can submit your film for Cannes if you think it's worth getting a screening at such a big event. To do so, you will have to follow a process. In order to submit your film, you will have to fill the online entry form. The official site releases a form that can be filled by any filmmaker, they can then upload their film their and submit it under short films, feature films and Cannes Classics category. If not online, you can also send your film to the address prvided by the official site. If your film is selected, then a set of rules and regulation will be sent to you which you'll have to follow ahead of coming to the screening. To note, 2024 registration is closed!

Can You Buy Cannes 2024 Tickets?

Every year Cannes welcomes aroung 35,000 to 40,000 festival lovers. To attend the biggest film festival one needs to biy the online ticket through the official site. But the twist is that only with accreditation for the Festival or parallel sections can attend the festival.

How To Buy Tickets For Cannes 2024?

The online ticket for Cannes 2024 will open on May 6 and will be accessible until May 10, 2024. Cannes site calims, "The online ticket service is available to all Festival de Cannes 2024 accreditation holders." Press people can also access the screenings and book tickets for movies they want to attend. The ticket office opens 4 days prior to the screening. When the ticket is made available, a QR code will be provided. Once you have bought the ticket, you'll have to carry it on your smartphone or a printed version of it to show is while entering Cannes.

What Is The Price Of Cannes Tickets?

The ticket price of the screenings ranges from Rs 5 lakh to 25 lakh. Different movies have different price, depending on it's variety, crew, and many other things.