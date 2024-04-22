Where To Buy Cannes 2024 Tickets? Make Sure To Follow These Rules & Regulations, Check All Details

Where To Buy Cannes 2024 Tickets From: Cannes 2024 official poster is all over social media. Everything about 77th film festival is getting talked about since the dates of festival is near. Cannes 2024 will start from May 14 to May 25, 2024. We already reported before about when the tickets will be aveilable. If you are confunsed again about where to but Cannes tickets from, there here is step by step process for you. In case you are a film fanatic, Cannes will be the best option for you to explore world's best movies. But be aware, because the cost of screening might be heavy on your pockets.

WHERE TO BUY CANNES 2024 TICKETS?

Ever year Cannes welcomes 35 thousands to 40 thousands film fanatics. Stay tuned to Cannes official website to get all the details about the tickets. Cannes 2024 tickets will be avilable for the people to buy from May 6, 2024 to May 10, 2024. Click here to buy ticket from Cannes ticket office.

After the ticket is made available, you can log in from the mail id with which you applied for accreditation. After you have successfully logged in, a site will open that will have all the films that will be available for screening. The timings, dates, and price will be mentioned on the page. You can choose which movie you want to buy tickets for and pay accordingly. If the traffic of the site is very high, the official page will create a virtual waiting room to ease your process. Do not refresh this page as it will be of no use.

WHEN CAN I BOOK CANNES 2024 TICKETS?

The ticket for each screening is made available exactly 4 days before. The official site claims that "tickets can be made available at any time until the screening." Once you have bought the ticket, a QR code will be generated for you and a pdf ticket will be mailed to you. Make sure to carry it in your phone or a print copy of it while you visit Cannes.