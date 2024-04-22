Where To Buy Cannes 2024 Tickets? Make Sure To Follow These Rules & Regulations, Check All Details

Where
To
Buy
Cannes
2024
Tickets
From:
Cannes
2024
official
poster
is
all
over
social
media.
Everything
about
77th
film
festival
is
getting
talked
about
since
the
dates
of
festival
is
near.
Cannes
2024
will
start
from
May
14
to
May
25,
2024.
We
already
reported
before
about
when
the
tickets
will
be
aveilable.
If
you
are
confunsed
again
about
where
to
but
Cannes
tickets
from,
there
here
is
step
by
step
process
for
you.
In
case
you
are
a
film
fanatic,
Cannes
will
be
the
best
option
for
you
to
explore
world's
best
movies.
But
be
aware,
because
the
cost
of
screening
might
be
heavy
on
your
pockets.
WHERE
TO
BUY
CANNES
2024
TICKETS?
Ever
year
Cannes
welcomes
35
thousands
to
40
thousands
film
fanatics.
Stay
tuned
to
Cannes
official
website
to
get
all
the
details
about
the
tickets.
Cannes
2024
tickets
will
be
avilable
for
the
people
to
buy
from
May
6,
2024
to
May
10,
2024.
Click
here
to
buy
ticket
from
Cannes
ticket
office.
After
the
ticket
is
made
available,
you
can
log
in
from
the
mail
id
with
which
you
applied
for
accreditation.
After
you
have
successfully
logged
in,
a
site
will
open
that
will
have
all
the
films
that
will
be
available
for
screening.
The
timings,
dates,
and
price
will
be
mentioned
on
the
page.
You
can
choose
which
movie
you
want
to
buy
tickets
for
and
pay
accordingly.
If
the
traffic
of
the
site
is
very
high,
the
official
page
will
create
a
virtual
waiting
room
to
ease
your
process.
Do
not
refresh
this
page
as
it
will
be
of
no
use.
WHEN
CAN
I
BOOK
CANNES
2024
TICKETS?
The
ticket
for
each
screening
is
made
available
exactly
4
days
before.
The
official
site
claims
that
"tickets
can
be
made
available
at
any
time
until
the
screening." Once
you
have
bought
the
ticket,
a
QR
code
will
be
generated
for
you
and
a
pdf
ticket
will
be
mailed
to
you.
Make
sure
to
carry
it
in
your
phone
or
a
print
copy
of
it
while
you
visit
Cannes.