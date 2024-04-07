Cannes 2024: Who will Host 77th Cannes Film Festival? Jury President, Dates & Other Details Revealed

Cannes 2024: Cannes 2024 is on the edge and the film enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the opening ceremony of 77th Film Festival. Taking place from May 14 to May 25, 2024, will screen multiple film of different genres and languages from all over thw world. With 'Barbie' actress Greta Gerwig serving as the jury president, fans wonder who will host the most awaited film festival of the year. The festival will have a grand opening with Quentin Dupieux's French comedy 'Le Deuxième Acte' (The Second Act). Moreover, there are 3 Indian films that have been confirmed to get the screening at Cannes 2024.

WHO WILL HOST CANNES 2024?

Cannes 2024 will be hosted by French actress and comedian Camille Cottin. Following her debut in Hollywood as a stage actress, Camille was brought to mainstream success with shows like ''France 2' and 'Call My Agent!' In her growing stage, actress wroked with Wes Anderson and Brad Pitt's advertisement for Japanese telephone. In 2013, Camille came to limelight as she played the lead role in 'Canal+'. Ever since then, the actress has done famous flicks like 'Baby Bumps', 'The Mystery of Henri Pick', 'The Dazzled', 'Killing Eve', and 'Housse of Gucci'.

WHO IS THE JURY PRESIDENT OF CANNES 2024?

'Barbie' actress Greta Gerwig is the jury president at upcoming Cannes 2024. Along with her the other juries that will be attending the festival are Un Certain Regard: Xavier Dolan, Canadian actor and filmmaker; Queer Pam: Lukas Shont, Belgian filmmaker; Critics' Week: Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Spanish filmmaker, and L'Œil d'or: Nicholas Philibert, French actor and filmmaker.

WHICH MOVIES WILL BE SCREENED OUT OF COMPETITION?

There are 2 movies that have been selected to be screened out of competition at Cannes 2024. These two movies are- George Miller directed 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' and Quentin Dupieux directed 'The Second Act' which is also the opening movie of the festival.