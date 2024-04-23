Cannes: Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone; 5 Times When Indian Actress Donned Sarees At Film Festival

5
Times
When
Indian
Actress
Donned
Sarees
At
Cannes:
At
times
Indian
actresses
choose
wearing
saree
in
order
to
flaunt
their
culture.
What
best
thing
could
be
other
than
wearing
out
authenticity
up
our
sleeves.
Back
when
Indians
started
going
to
Cannes,
there
were
no
trend
of
female
wearing
gowns.
They
used
to
wear
sarees
at
every
small
and
big
events.
Later,
some
fo
the
Indian
actresses
followed
the
footsteps,
believing
this
will
help
them
to
present
themselved
on
global
level.
As
we
eagerly
wait
for
Cannes
2024,
let
us
take
a
look
at
some
of
the
great
moments
when
Indians
flaunted
sarees
at
red
carpet.
5
Times
When
Indian
Actress
Flaunted
Saree
At
Cannes
Shabana
Azmi
and
Smita
Patil
were
the
first
Indian
actress
who
went
at
Cannes.
Along
with
their
director
Shyam
Benegal,
actress
went
to
Cannes
in
1976
for
their
movie
Nishant.
Shabana
wore
the
best
saree
she
had
in
her
wardrobe
back
then.The
actress
wore
her
broad
bordered
silk
saree.
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
At
55th
Cannes
Film
Festival
2002
was
the
first
time
when
Aishwarya
appeared
at
Cannes.
She
wore
a
yellow
colored
saree
while
she
donned
the
red
carpet.
Accompanied
by
Shahrukh
Khan,
Aishwarya
was
at
55th
Cannes
Film
Festival
for
her
movie
Devdas.
Deepika
Padukone
At
75th
Cannes
Film
Festival
Deepika
Padukone
wore
a
white
colored
saree
in
2022
at
75th
Cannes
Film
Festival.
The
actress
accompanied
her
white
colroed
saree
with
pearl
blouse
and
necklace.
Thwe
dramatically
pleated
ruffles
added
to
her
saree
added
style
to
her
regal
look.
Sonam
Kapoor
At
66th
Cannes
Film
Festival
Wearing
a
white
colored
saree,
Sonam
Kapoor
was
yet
another
actress
who
donned
saree
at
red
carpet.
Adding
a
golden
colored
jacket
added
elegance
to
her
look.
She
added
a
twist
in
her
traditional
outfit.
Vidya
Balan
At
66th
Cannes
Film
Festival
In
2013,
Vidya
Balan
was
one
of
the
jury
members
at
Cannes.
She
chose
to
reprsent
her
country
by
wearing
the
Indian
attire.
Accessorizing
her
saree
with
bold
statement
jewelry,
Vidya
turned
all
the
heads
around
as
she
walked
down
the
red
carpet.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 17:02 [IST]