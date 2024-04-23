Cannes: Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone; 5 Times When Indian Actress Donned Sarees At Film Festival

5 Times When Indian Actress Donned Sarees At Cannes: At times Indian actresses choose wearing saree in order to flaunt their culture. What best thing could be other than wearing out authenticity up our sleeves. Back when Indians started going to Cannes, there were no trend of female wearing gowns. They used to wear sarees at every small and big events. Later, some fo the Indian actresses followed the footsteps, believing this will help them to present themselved on global level. As we eagerly wait for Cannes 2024, let us take a look at some of the great moments when Indians flaunted sarees at red carpet.

5 Times When Indian Actress Flaunted Saree At Cannes

Shabana Azmi At 29th Cannes Film Festival

Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil were the first Indian actress who went at Cannes. Along with their director Shyam Benegal, actress went to Cannes in 1976 for their movie Nishant. Shabana wore the best saree she had in her wardrobe back then.The actress wore her broad bordered silk saree.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At 55th Cannes Film Festival

2002 was the first time when Aishwarya appeared at Cannes. She wore a yellow colored saree while she donned the red carpet. Accompanied by Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya was at 55th Cannes Film Festival for her movie Devdas.

Deepika Padukone At 75th Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone wore a white colored saree in 2022 at 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actress accompanied her white colroed saree with pearl blouse and necklace. Thwe dramatically pleated ruffles added to her saree added style to her regal look.

Sonam Kapoor At 66th Cannes Film Festival

Wearing a white colored saree, Sonam Kapoor was yet another actress who donned saree at red carpet. Adding a golden colored jacket added elegance to her look. She added a twist in her traditional outfit.

Vidya Balan At 66th Cannes Film Festival

In 2013, Vidya Balan was one of the jury members at Cannes. She chose to reprsent her country by wearing the Indian attire. Accessorizing her saree with bold statement jewelry, Vidya turned all the heads around as she walked down the red carpet.