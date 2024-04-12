CinemaCon 2024 Highlights: Inside Out 2, Moana 2, Deadpool & Wolverine- Big Revelations By Disney

At
CinemaCon
2024,
Disney
showcased
an
impressive
lineup,
offering
a
peek
into
some
of
the
most
anticipated
movies
of
the
year.
Highlights
included
updates
and
exclusive
footage
from
"Deadpool
&
Wolverine,"
"Inside
Out
2,"
"Moana
2," and
"Mufasa:
The
Lion
King,"
captivating
audiences
with
fresh
insights
into
these
upcoming
blockbuster
films.
Deadpool
&
Wolverine
Steal
the
Spotlight
Marvel
Studios' president
Kevin
Feige
was
a
key
figure
at
CinemaCon
2024,
where
he
presented
a
special
preview
of
"Deadpool
&
Wolverine."
The
audience
was
treated
to
a
sizzle
reel
and
nine
minutes
of
extended
footage,
revealing
a
plot
where
Wade
Wilson
(Deadpool)
is
drawn
back
into
action
by
the
Time
Variance
Authority
to
protect
the
sacred
timeline.
Known
for
its
mature
content
and
humor,
"Deadpool
&
Wolverine"
is
set
to
hit
theaters
on
July
26,
2024.
Amy
Poehler
Introduces
"Inside
Out
2"
Amy
Poehler
graced
the
stage
to
talk
about
"Inside
Out
2," where
she
returns
as
the
voice
of
Joy.
The
sequel
focuses
on
Riley,
now
a
teenager,
who
faces
new
challenges
and
emotions
such
as
Anxiety,
Boredom,
Envy,
and
Embarrassment.
The
footage
highlighted
Riley's
attempts
to
fit
in
at
a
hockey
camp,
setting
the
stage
for
another
heartwarming
Pixar
journey.
"Inside
Out
2"
is
scheduled
for
release
on
June
14,
2024.
Dwayne
Johnson
Confirms
Return
in
"Moana
2"
Dispelling
rumors
of
his
exit
from
the
"Moana" series,
Dwayne
Johnson
confirmed
his
return
as
Maui
at
CinemaCon
2024.
Accompanied
by
Hawaiian
dancers
and
percussionists,
Johnson's
performance
was
a
hit,
assuring
fans
of
his
continued
involvement
in
the
beloved
Disney
franchise.
First
Look
at
"Mufasa:
The
Lion
King"
Barry
Jenkins,
the
director
of
the
eagerly
awaited
"Mufasa:
The
Lion
King"
prequel,
shared
a
first
look
teaser.
He
promised
a
story
rich
in
emotion,
featuring
Mufasa,
Scar,
and
others
on
an
adventurous
journey
across
Africa,
complete
with
new
songs.
Disney's
presentation
at
CinemaCon
2024
was
not
just
about
these
key
highlights.
The
studio
also
shared
updates
on
titles
like
"Captain
America:
Brave
New
World,"
"Kingdom
Of
The
Planet
Of
The
Apes,"
and
"Alien:
Romulus,"
further
exciting
fans
about
its
future
projects.
With
an
array
of
diverse
and
captivating
movies
on
the
horizon,
Disney
continues
to
hold
a
prominent
position
in
the
entertainment
industry.