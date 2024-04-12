CinemaCon 2024 Highlights: Inside Out 2, Moana 2, Deadpool & Wolverine- Big Revelations By Disney

At CinemaCon 2024, Disney showcased an impressive lineup, offering a peek into some of the most anticipated movies of the year. Highlights included updates and exclusive footage from "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Inside Out 2," "Moana 2," and "Mufasa: The Lion King," captivating audiences with fresh insights into these upcoming blockbuster films.



Deadpool & Wolverine Steal the Spotlight

Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige was a key figure at CinemaCon 2024, where he presented a special preview of "Deadpool & Wolverine." The audience was treated to a sizzle reel and nine minutes of extended footage, revealing a plot where Wade Wilson (Deadpool) is drawn back into action by the Time Variance Authority to protect the sacred timeline. Known for its mature content and humor, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

Amy Poehler Introduces "Inside Out 2"

Amy Poehler graced the stage to talk about "Inside Out 2," where she returns as the voice of Joy. The sequel focuses on Riley, now a teenager, who faces new challenges and emotions such as Anxiety, Boredom, Envy, and Embarrassment. The footage highlighted Riley's attempts to fit in at a hockey camp, setting the stage for another heartwarming Pixar journey. "Inside Out 2" is scheduled for release on June 14, 2024.

Dwayne Johnson Confirms Return in "Moana 2"

Dispelling rumors of his exit from the "Moana" series, Dwayne Johnson confirmed his return as Maui at CinemaCon 2024. Accompanied by Hawaiian dancers and percussionists, Johnson's performance was a hit, assuring fans of his continued involvement in the beloved Disney franchise.

First Look at "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Barry Jenkins, the director of the eagerly awaited "Mufasa: The Lion King" prequel, shared a first look teaser. He promised a story rich in emotion, featuring Mufasa, Scar, and others on an adventurous journey across Africa, complete with new songs.

Disney's presentation at CinemaCon 2024 was not just about these key highlights. The studio also shared updates on titles like "Captain America: Brave New World," "Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes," and "Alien: Romulus," further exciting fans about its future projects. With an array of diverse and captivating movies on the horizon, Disney continues to hold a prominent position in the entertainment industry.