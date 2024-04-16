Coachella: AP Dhillon Breaking Guitar To Madonna Kissing, A Look At SHOCKING Moments

Shocking
Moments
At
Coachella:
Music
and
Arts
Festival,
Coachella,
brings
in
the
vibrant
colors,
styles,
and
professional
on
one
stage.
Along
with
some
singing
and
dancing,
there
are
also
a
few
moments
that
always
leave
the
audience
shocked.
Coachella
2024
lineup
included
some
renowned
singers
like
Lana
Del
Pey,
Ap
Dhillon,
Doja
Cat,
DJ
Snake
and
many
others.
AP
Dhillon
has
been
going
viral
all
over
the
internet
on
Tuesday
for
his
guitar
breaking
performance.
Revisiting
his
Coachella
moment,
the
singer
uploaded
a
video
on
Instagram,
creating
the
sensation.
Amid
AP
Dhillon's
guitar
breaking
moment,
let
ustake
a
look
at
other
shocking
happenings
that
garnered
everyone's
attention.
MADONNA'S
KISS
In
2015,
Madonna
became
the
most
talked
topic
as
she
made
out
with
Drake
on
stage.
Amid
Madonna
and
Drake's
performance,
the
singer
shocked
everyone
by
planting
a
smooch
on
Drake.
The
moment
became
viral
as
Drake
kissed
back
Madonna
and
was
seen
caressing
her
hair,
but
later
Drake
wiped
his
mouth
making
everyone
wonder
whether
he
didn't
like
Madonna's
kiss.
KANYE
WEST
SHOW
CANCELED
Kanye
West
who
has
been
much
in
talk
these
days
shocked
everyone
back
in
2022
by
canceling
his
Coachella
lineup.
Just
a
few
days
before
his
lineup,
Kanye
who
now
goes
by
the
name
Ye
canceled
his
show
amid
divorce
with
Kim
Kardashian.
It
was
believed
that
he
had
a
lot
of
pressure
and
stress
and
was
not
in
the
right
mood
to
deliver
the
performance.
SOLANGE
DROPS
OUT
FROM
PERFORMING
Solange
was
yet
another
singer
who
decided
to
drop
out
from
performing
at
Coachella.
She
bowed
out
ahead
of
her
performance.
It
was
then
informed
on
Coachell's
official
social
media
site,
"Due
to
major
production
delays,
Solange
will
unfortunately
no
longer
be
performing
at
this
year's
festival."
HARRY
STYLES
LOSING
HIS
GUCCI
RING
During
the
performance,
Harry
Styles
got
so
engaged
in
it
that
he
lost
his
famed
lion-themed
ring.
Thankfully,
after
the
mishap
happened
a
fan
found
the
ring.
He
then
did
the
good
deed
of
sending
it
back
to
the
singer.
Harry
acknowledged
it
by
posting
a
thanking
message
on
social
media.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 18:24 [IST]