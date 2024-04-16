Coachella: AP Dhillon Breaking Guitar To Madonna Kissing, A Look At SHOCKING Moments

Shocking Moments At Coachella: Music and Arts Festival, Coachella, brings in the vibrant colors, styles, and professional on one stage. Along with some singing and dancing, there are also a few moments that always leave the audience shocked. Coachella 2024 lineup included some renowned singers like Lana Del Pey, Ap Dhillon, Doja Cat, DJ Snake and many others. AP Dhillon has been going viral all over the internet on Tuesday for his guitar breaking performance. Revisiting his Coachella moment, the singer uploaded a video on Instagram, creating the sensation. Amid AP Dhillon's guitar breaking moment, let ustake a look at other shocking happenings that garnered everyone's attention.

MADONNA'S KISS

In 2015, Madonna became the most talked topic as she made out with Drake on stage. Amid Madonna and Drake's performance, the singer shocked everyone by planting a smooch on Drake. The moment became viral as Drake kissed back Madonna and was seen caressing her hair, but later Drake wiped his mouth making everyone wonder whether he didn't like Madonna's kiss.

KANYE WEST SHOW CANCELED

Kanye West who has been much in talk these days shocked everyone back in 2022 by canceling his Coachella lineup. Just a few days before his lineup, Kanye who now goes by the name Ye canceled his show amid divorce with Kim Kardashian. It was believed that he had a lot of pressure and stress and was not in the right mood to deliver the performance.

SOLANGE DROPS OUT FROM PERFORMING

Solange was yet another singer who decided to drop out from performing at Coachella. She bowed out ahead of her performance. It was then informed on Coachell's official social media site, "Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival."

HARRY STYLES LOSING HIS GUCCI RING

During the performance, Harry Styles got so engaged in it that he lost his famed lion-themed ring. Thankfully, after the mishap happened a fan found the ring. He then did the good deed of sending it back to the singer. Harry acknowledged it by posting a thanking message on social media.