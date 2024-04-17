Coachella: AP Dhillon BREAKS SILENCE After Facing Backlash For Breaking Guitar On Stage; "Media Is Controlled"

AP Dhillon Guitar Breaking Controversy: AP Dhillon has been hitting headlines lately for his guitar breaking controversy. The popular singer and musician drew flak for his 'guitar breaking moment' during his latest performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the biggest music festivals in the world. The renowned singer paid a tribute to the late Sidhu Moosewala. However, everyone was taken aback when he smashed his guitar on stage. However, he was called out by a certain section of netizens for his act. And now, the 31-year-old singer has justified his guitar breaking act with an Instagram post.

AP Dhillon Gets Trolled For Breaking Guitar At Coachella

AP Dhillon's recent gig at Coachella 2024 didn't go well with the audience. Several fans slammed the singer for smashing his guitar on stage. They called him out for disrespecting the musical instrument.

In my opinion, one should NEVER DISRESPECT anything from which he or she EARNS their bread & butter (rozi-roti) . You do a brilliant job with your performance and then you just break your guitar - ain’t cool! #APDhillon



Coachella: AP Dhillon Breaks Silence On Guitar Controversy

On Wednesday morning (April 17), AP Dhillon took to Instagram and broke his silence on the ongoing controversy.

Sharing a series of pictures, including one of him breaking his guitar, he captioned it, "The media is controlled and I'm out of control."

Check out the post below:

However, the singer-musician, in return, got even more trolled for his justification. One user took to comment section section of his post and wrote, "But Sidhu Moosewala would have also respected the musical instruments, being an artist, if he was here to see this. So before making loose statements like 'media is controlled', you better learn some good manners and values, buddy. God bless."

Another one wrote, "What a cringe caption lol." A third user commented, "You're justifying wrong things brother. Are you even remembering your culture of how we treat musical instruments? That guitar was the one you held it for your show and it produced the vibration you wanted. After that destroying it was the coolest thing? This is an act of a fool. A true musician loves his instruments more than music. Show some respect, accept it and apologise to yourself, not to us. All we can see is your graph going down. If music gave you the fame, at least learn to respect it."

