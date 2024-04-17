Coachella: AP Dhillon BREAKS SILENCE After Facing Backlash For Breaking Guitar On Stage; "Media Is Controlled"

AP
Dhillon
Guitar
Breaking
Controversy:
The
popular
singer
and
musician
drew
flak
for
his
'guitar
breaking
moment'
during
his
latest
performance
at
the
Coachella
Valley
Music
and
Arts
Festival,
one
of
the
biggest
music
festivals
in
the
world.
The
renowned
singer
paid
a
tribute
to
the
late
Sidhu
Moosewala.
However,
everyone
was
taken
aback
when
he
smashed
his
guitar
on
stage.
However,
he
was
called
out
by
a
certain
section
of
netizens
for
his
act.
And
now,
the
31-year-old
singer
has
justified
his
guitar
breaking
act
with
an
Instagram
post.
AP
Dhillon's
recent
gig
at
Coachella
2024
didn't
go
well
with
the
audience.
Several
fans
slammed
the
singer
for
smashing
his
guitar
on
stage.
They
called
him
out
for
disrespecting
the
musical
instrument.
In
my
opinion,
one
should
NEVER
DISRESPECT
anything
from
which
he
or
she
EARNS
their
bread
&
butter
(rozi-roti)
.
You
do
a
brilliant
job
with
your
performance
and
then
you
just
break
your
guitar
-
ain’t
cool!
#APDhillon
However,
the
singer-musician,
in
return,
got
even
more
trolled
for
his
justification.
One
user
took
to
comment
section
section
of
his
post
and
wrote,
"But
Sidhu
Moosewala
would
have
also
respected
the
musical
instruments,
being
an
artist,
if
he
was
here
to
see
this.
So
before
making
loose
statements
like
'media
is
controlled',
you
better
learn
some
good
manners
and
values,
buddy.
God
bless."
Another
one
wrote,
"What
a
cringe
caption
lol."
A
third
user
commented,
"You're
justifying
wrong
things
brother.
Are
you
even
remembering
your
culture
of
how
we
treat
musical
instruments?
That
guitar
was
the
one
you
held
it
for
your
show
and
it
produced
the
vibration
you
wanted.
After
that
destroying
it
was
the
coolest
thing?
This
is
an
act
of
a
fool.
A
true
musician
loves
his
instruments
more
than
music.
Show
some
respect,
accept
it
and
apologise
to
yourself,
not
to
us.
All
we
can
see
is
your
graph
going
down.
If
music
gave
you
the
fame,
at
least
learn
to
respect
it."