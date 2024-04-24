Deadpool & Wolverine Cast Fees: Ryan Reynolds Salary Is 150% HIGHER Than Hugh Jackman; Guess MULTI-CRORE Fees

Deadpool
&
Wolverine
Cast
Fees:
The
much
awaited
third
installment
of
the
Deadpool
franchise,
Deadpool
&
Wolverine,
has
been
generating
a
lot
of
buzz
lately
for
all
the
right
reasons!
The
full-length
trailer
of
the
upcoming
superhero
film
was
dropped
recently
across
platforms
and
it
crossed
over
2
million
views
within
just
an
hour
of
its
release.
Both
Ryan
and
Hugh
are
all
set
to
mark
their
debut
in
the
Marvel
Cinematic
Universe
(MCU)
with
Deadpool
3.
Given
the
current
anticipation,
the
film
is
believed
to
break
all
the
box
office
records.
The
starcast's
multi-crore
salary
will
blow
your
mind.
Deadpool
&
Wolverine
Cast,
Release
Date
&
Plot
Deets
Directed
by
Shawn
Levy,
the
superhero
comedy-action
flick
stars
Ryan
Reynolds,
Hugh
Jackman
and
the
additional
cast
members
include
Emma
Corrin,
Morena
Baccarin,
Rob
Delaney
and
Karan
Soni
among
others.
The
frenemies,
Ryan
and
Hugh
are
back
in
action
as
Deadpool
and
Wolverie
respectively.
As
Wolverine,
the
X-men
hero,
is
recovering
from
his
injuries,
he
crosses
his
path
with
sassy
and
loudmouthDeadpool.
They
join
hands
together
to
deat
a
commn
enemy
and
save
the
world.
Deadpool
&
Wolverine
is
slated
to
hit
cinemas
globally
on
July
26,
2024!
Hugh
Jackman
is
reprising
his
role
as
Wolverine
in
this
super
hero
flick.
If
the
report
is
to
be
believed,
the
actor
took
home
a
staggering
paycheck
of
$20
million!
As
per
reports,
Reynolds'
salary
is
150%
higher
than
what
Jackman
is
getting.
Emma
Corrin
Deadpool
&
Wolverine
Salary
Emma
Corrin
will
be
seen
as
the
main
villain
named
Cassandra
Nova.
Reportedly,
her
salary
is
said
to
be
around
$550,000!
Morena
Baccarin
Deadpool
&
Wolverine
Salary
Morena
Baccarin
is
all
set
to
reprise
her
role
as
Vanessa
Carlysle.
She
is
believed
to
have
got
paid
around
$800,000!
Rob
Delaney
Deadpool
&
Wolverine
Salary
As
per
reports,
Rob
Delaney's
fee
for
playing
Peter
in
Deadpool
3
is
around
$600,000!
Karan
Soni
Deadpool
&
Wolverine
Salary
Remember
the
Indian
taxi
driver
named
Dopinder
in
the
Deadpool
franchise?
He
apparently
got
paid
$400,000
for
his
role
in
the
third
installment.