Deadpool & Wolverine Cast Fees: Ryan Reynolds Salary Is 150% HIGHER Than Hugh Jackman; Guess MULTI-CRORE Fees

Deadpool & Wolverine Cast Fees: The much awaited third installment of the Deadpool franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine, has been generating a lot of buzz lately for all the right reasons! The full-length trailer of the upcoming superhero film was dropped recently across platforms and it crossed over 2 million views within just an hour of its release. Both Ryan and Hugh are all set to mark their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Deadpool 3. Given the current anticipation, the film is believed to break all the box office records. The starcast's multi-crore salary will blow your mind.

Deadpool & Wolverine Cast, Release Date & Plot Deets

Directed by Shawn Levy, the superhero comedy-action flick stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and the additional cast members include Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney and Karan Soni among others.

The frenemies, Ryan and Hugh are back in action as Deadpool and Wolverie respectively. As Wolverine, the X-men hero, is recovering from his injuries, he crosses his path with sassy and loudmouthDeadpool. They join hands together to deat a commn enemy and save the world.

Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to hit cinemas globally on July 26, 2024!

Deadpool & Wolverine Cast Fees

Ryan Reynolds Deadpool & Wolverine Salary

Ryan Reynolds is back in his iconic red bodysuit as Deadpool. According to a report published by Showbiz Galore, the actor has been paid a whopping amount of Rs $30 million! Yes, you read that right!

Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula Expecting 1st Child? Actress BREAKS SILENCE After Pregnancy Rumour Goes Viral

Hugh Jackman Deadpool & Wolverine Salary

Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine in this super hero flick. If the report is to be believed, the actor took home a staggering paycheck of $20 million! As per reports, Reynolds' salary is 150% higher than what Jackman is getting.

Emma Corrin Deadpool & Wolverine Salary

Emma Corrin will be seen as the main villain named Cassandra Nova. Reportedly, her salary is said to be around $550,000!

Morena Baccarin Deadpool & Wolverine Salary

Morena Baccarin is all set to reprise her role as Vanessa Carlysle. She is believed to have got paid around $800,000!

Rob Delaney Deadpool & Wolverine Salary

As per reports, Rob Delaney's fee for playing Peter in Deadpool 3 is around $600,000!

Karan Soni Deadpool & Wolverine Salary

Remember the Indian taxi driver named Dopinder in the Deadpool franchise? He apparently got paid $400,000 for his role in the third installment.

MET Gala 2024: WHO Will Host The Exclusive Fashion Event THIS Year?