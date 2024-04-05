Dev Patel On Casting Sobhita Dhulipala As Heroine In Monkey Man: She Carries Pain Well As A Performer

Indian
actress
Sobhita
Dhulipala
has
many
memorable
performances
to
her
credit.
The
actress
is
now
all
geared
up
for
her
much
awaited
Hollywood
debut
with
Dev
Patel
's
directorial
Monkey
Man.
The
anticipation
amongst
her
fans
for
her
debut
is
high
and
the
audience
can
wait
to
see
shine
bright
on
the
Hollywood
screen.
Recently
Dev
Patel
who
has
been
extensively
promoting
the
movie
recently
opened
up
about
his
decision
to
cast
Sobhita
Dhulipala
in
the
movie.
Dev
shared,
"Not
only
is
she
breathtakingly
beautiful
-
but
she
carries
pain
well
as
a
performer.
I
wanted
to
find
a
leading
woman
that
was
trapped
in
a
corrupt
system
like
my
character
but
somehow
she
has
a
strength
and
takes
the
lead
in
our
interactions.
She's
not
a
damsel
in
distress
but
instead
a
woman
caught
up
in
a
horrible
reality.
She
notices
this
young
man
is
struggling
and
in
fact
stops
him
from
being
exposed."
Known
for
her
stellar
performances
in
acclaimed
Indian
series
like
Made
in
Heaven,
The
Night
Manager,
and
Psycho
Raman,
Dhulipala
brings
a
wealth
of
acting
experience
and
versatility
to
her
Hollywood
debut.
In
Monkey
Man,
she
portrays
a
character
who
exhibits
resilience
amidst
adversity,
a
role
that
aligns
with
her
ability
to
deliver
nuanced
performances.
Monkey
Man,
directed
by
Dev
Patel,
is
set
to
release
on
April
5th,
2024.
The
film,
for
which
Patel
also
contributed
to
the
screenplay
alongside
Paul
Angunawela
and
John
Cooley,
promises
to
be
a
captivating
cinematic
experience.
With
Dhulipala's
inclusion
in
the
cast,
audiences
eagerly
anticipate
witnessing
her
talent
shine
on
the
global
stage.
As
the
countdown
to
Monkey
Man's
release
begins,
fans
of
Sobhita
Dhulipala
eagerly
await
the
opportunity
to
witness
her
captivating
portrayal
in
a
Hollywood
production.
With
her
commendable
acting
prowess
and
Dev
Patel's
directorial
vision,
the
film
holds
the
promise
of
delivering
a
memorable
cinematic
experience,
marking
a
significant
milestone
in
Dhulipala's
career.
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 15:52 [IST]