Emma Stone Admits Facing Wardrobe Malfunction As Clinches Best Actress At Oscars 2024

Emma Stone experienced a surprising moment at the Oscars 2024 ceremony. During a significant night, not only did she secure the Best Actress award for her role in "Poor Things," but she also had to navigate a wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in an elegant white gown, Stone walked onto the stage, only to reveal that her dress had unexpectedly 'broken.'

The incident reportedly occurred while she was enjoying a performance of "I'm Just Ken" alongside Ryan Gosling. "Hoo boy, my dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken.' I'm pretty sure,'", Stone remarked, keeping her spirits high despite the mishap. She humorously requested the audience not to focus on the back of her dress as she commenced her heartfelt acceptance speech.

In her address, Stone extended her appreciation to her fellow nominees, signaling a spirit of camaraderie and respect. She mentioned, "Sandra [Hüller], Annette [Bening], Carey [Mulligan], Lily [Gladstone], I share this with you. I am in awe of you, and it has been such an honor to do all of this together." The actress also shared her initial fears about potential mishaps and how the film's director, Yorgos Lanthimos, helped her focus on the collaborative nature of filmmaking.

Stone expressed her gratitude towards Lanthimos for the role of Bella Baxter and emphasized the collective effort behind the creation of "Poor Things." She acknowledged every cast and crew member for their contribution and dedication. Toward the end of her speech, Stone warmly thanked her family, including her husband Dave McCary and her daughter, whose upcoming third birthday she highlighted as a source of immense joy.

This memorable moment at the Oscars 2024 not only highlighted Emma Stone's achievement in the film industry but also her grace in handling unexpected situations. Her speech served as a tribute to her peers, the collaborative spirit of filmmaking, and her personal connections that have enriched her life.