Emma Stone Admits Facing Wardrobe Malfunction As Clinches Best Actress At Oscars 2024
At the Oscars 2024, Emma Stone faced a wardrobe malfunction while winning Best Actress for 'Poor Things'. She gracefully handled the situation, acknowledging her peers and emphasizing the collaborative spirit of filmmaking in her acceptance speech.
Emma
Stone
experienced
a
surprising
moment
at
the
Oscars
2024
ceremony.
During
a
significant
night,
not
only
did
she
secure
the
Best
Actress
award
for
her
role
in
"Poor
Things," but
she
also
had
to
navigate
a
wardrobe
malfunction.
Dressed
in
an
elegant
white
gown,
Stone
walked
onto
the
stage,
only
to
reveal
that
her
dress
had
unexpectedly
'broken.'
The
incident
reportedly
occurred
while
she
was
enjoying
a
performance
of
"I'm
Just
Ken" alongside
Ryan
Gosling.
"Hoo
boy,
my
dress
is
broken.
I
think
it
happened
during
'I'm
Just
Ken.'
I'm
pretty
sure,'",
Stone
remarked,
keeping
her
spirits
high
despite
the
mishap.
She
humorously
requested
the
audience
not
to
focus
on
the
back
of
her
dress
as
she
commenced
her
heartfelt
acceptance
speech.
In
her
address,
Stone
extended
her
appreciation
to
her
fellow
nominees,
signaling
a
spirit
of
camaraderie
and
respect.
She
mentioned,
"Sandra
[Hüller],
Annette
[Bening],
Carey
[Mulligan],
Lily
[Gladstone],
I
share
this
with
you.
I
am
in
awe
of
you,
and
it
has
been
such
an
honor
to
do
all
of
this
together." The
actress
also
shared
her
initial
fears
about
potential
mishaps
and
how
the
film's
director,
Yorgos
Lanthimos,
helped
her
focus
on
the
collaborative
nature
of
filmmaking.
Stone
expressed
her
gratitude
towards
Lanthimos
for
the
role
of
Bella
Baxter
and
emphasized
the
collective
effort
behind
the
creation
of
"Poor
Things." She
acknowledged
every
cast
and
crew
member
for
their
contribution
and
dedication.
Toward
the
end
of
her
speech,
Stone
warmly
thanked
her
family,
including
her
husband
Dave
McCary
and
her
daughter,
whose
upcoming
third
birthday
she
highlighted
as
a
source
of
immense
joy.
This
memorable
moment
at
the
Oscars
2024
not
only
highlighted
Emma
Stone's
achievement
in
the
film
industry
but
also
her
grace
in
handling
unexpected
situations.
Her
speech
served
as
a
tribute
to
her
peers,
the
collaborative
spirit
of
filmmaking,
and
her
personal
connections
that
have
enriched
her
life.