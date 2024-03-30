Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Film To Cross 25Cr In India Today

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office Collection Day 2: After creating immense buzz in the town, the much awaited Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has finally hit the theatres and the audience can't keep calm about it. Helmed by Adam Wingard, the monster drama is the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise and the sequel to 2021 release Godzilla vs Kong. While the teaser and trailer had left the audience wanting for more, the movie has finally opened to decent reviews.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire witnessed a decent opening at the box office in India. The movie, which featured Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen in the lead, saw a double digit opening day collection. Yes! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire made an opening day collection of Rs 14.5 crores (including the collections in languages English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil).

Given the trend, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is expected to see a decent growth in the collections today (day 2/ Saturday). In fact, as per Sacnilk, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has minted Rs 5.94 crores so far (all languages combined) and is likely to cross Rs 25 crores mark today. Interestingly, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is witnessing a box office clash with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew.

Meanwhile, director Adam Wingard has dropped hints about hints about a third film in the Godzilla x Kong franchise and told Deadline, "Only time will tell. I think the seductive thing as a filmmaker when you've done two movies is to complete it as this trilogy - that's always what everybody expects. We'll see. It really depends on how the movie does. I think that there's a lot of really cool ideas we have [about] where we would go with it. I'm open to it and excited for what the future brings".