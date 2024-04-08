Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office Day 10: Monster Drama Continues To Reign During 2nd Weekend

For the second consecutive weekend, 'Godzilla x Kong' has dominated the North American box office, continuing its impressive performance in India as well. This Monsterverse film, which features the iconic showdown and eventual team-up of Godzilla and King Kong, garnered an estimated Rs 6.25 Crore on Sunday, as per early estimates by sacnilk.com. Since its release, the movie has captivated audiences, leading to a significant box office haul.

In its debut weekend in India, 'Godzilla x Kong' clinched the top spot, amassing an estimated 7-day collection of Rs 57.75 crore. The film sustained its momentum into the second weekend, with an estimated Rs 14.5 crore, including Rs 3 crore on Friday, Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday. This brings the movie's 10-day total to an estimated Rs 72.25 crore.

The film's earnings are distributed across its various dubbed versions, with the original English version leading at Rs 32.3 crore. The Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions followed with Rs 20.65 crore, Rs 12.55 crore, and Rs 6.75 crore, respectively.

In North America, 'Godzilla x Kong' also topped the box office for the second weekend, earning $31.7 million. Directed by Adam Wingard, this latest installment has outperformed all recent entries in the monster film genre, except for 2014's 'Godzilla'.

Despite its current success, 'Godzilla x Kong' is expected to face fierce competition at the Indian box office in the coming week. New releases, including Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and Ajay Devgn's sports drama 'Maidaan,' which releases over the extended Eid holiday, are set to challenge its reign.

As the box office prepares for these new releases, it will be interesting to see how 'Godzilla x Kong' holds up against the competition and whether it can maintain its box office dominance. With its current performance, the film has certainly set a high bar for its challengers.