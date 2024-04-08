Have Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet BROKEN UP? “Hardly Together Anymore”: Report

Kylie
Jenner-Timothee
Chalamet
Break
Up:
Kylie
Jenner-Timothee
Chalamet
love
life
hits
headlines
once
again.
Rumours
have
it,
everything
is
not
well
between
the
lovebirds.
Rumours
of
the
beauty
mogul
dating
the
Dune
actor
started
doing
rounds
last
year
in
March.
While
Kylie
and
Timothee
never
publicly
commented
on
their
relationship,
the
duo
would
often
get
spotted
together
on
various
occasions.
Now,
shocking
revelations
have
been
made
about
their
alleged
romantic
relationship.
Scroll
down
to
know
more.
Did
Kylie
Jenner-Timothee
Chalamet
BREAK
UP?
Check
Deets:
Kylie
Jenne
and
Timothee
Chalamet
are
one
of
Hollywood's
most
hidden
couples
to
date.
According
to
a
report
by
OK!
Magazine,
Kylie
and
Timothee
have
allegedly
parted
ways
due
to
their
busy
schedules.
An
insider
has
also
revealed
to
the
magazine
that
the
couple
may
be
on
a
break
and
they
are
hardly
together
anymore.
"They're
hardly
together
anymore.
One
could
even
say
they're
taking
a
break.
Their
lives
became
hectic,
and
they
drifted
apart.
Of
course,
once
their
schedules
settle
down,
everything
could
change,"
the
magazine
reported.
On
the
work
front,
Timothee,
basking
in
the
glory
of
his
two
back-to-back
hits,
Wonka
and
Dune:
Part
2,
is
currently
working
on
his
next,
the
Bob
Dylan
biopic
helmed
by
James
Mangold.
Meanwhile,
Kylie,
who
announced
her
canned
alcohol
beverage
-
Sprinter
-
last
month,
is
busy
promoting
it
across
LA.
Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2024, 12:53 [IST]