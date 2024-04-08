Have Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet BROKEN UP? “Hardly Together Anymore”: Report

Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet Break Up: Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet love life hits headlines once again. Rumours have it, everything is not well between the lovebirds. Rumours of the beauty mogul dating the Dune actor started doing rounds last year in March. While Kylie and Timothee never publicly commented on their relationship, the duo would often get spotted together on various occasions. Now, shocking revelations have been made about their alleged romantic relationship. Scroll down to know more.

Did Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet BREAK UP? Check Deets:

Kylie Jenne and Timothee Chalamet are one of Hollywood's most hidden couples to date. According to a report by OK! Magazine, Kylie and Timothee have allegedly parted ways due to their busy schedules. An insider has also revealed to the magazine that the couple may be on a break and they are hardly together anymore.

"They're hardly together anymore. One could even say they're taking a break. Their lives became hectic, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules settle down, everything could change," the magazine reported.

Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them pic.twitter.com/QIbs42Ofhi — yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) January 8, 2024

The source further continued, saying, "They still care about each other. So maybe they'll pick up where they left off." The source concluded, "Or maybe it will be out of sight, out of mind."

Timothee-Kylie were spotted kissing and hugging publicly for the first time as they enjoyed Beyonce's concert together last year in September at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Golden Globe Awards 2024: Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Make It Red Carpet Official

On the work front, Timothee, basking in the glory of his two back-to-back hits, Wonka and Dune: Part 2, is currently working on his next, the Bob Dylan biopic helmed by James Mangold. Meanwhile, Kylie, who announced her canned alcohol beverage - Sprinter - last month, is busy promoting it across LA.