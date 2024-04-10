Inside Out 2 Poster: As Anxiety Meets Other Emotions, Maya Hawke Reveals She Cried During Audition
Disney
Pixar's
Inside
Out,
an
animated
film
that
captivated
audiences
with
its
unique
portrayal
of
a
young
girl's
emotions,
is
set
to
return
with
a
sequel
next
summer.
Inside
Out
2
will
delve
deeper
into
the
emotional
landscape
of
Riley,
now
a
teenager,
by
introducing
new
emotions
alongside
the
original
ones.
The
sequel
aims
to
explore
the
complexities
of
teenage
years
through
a
vibrant
and
engaging
narrative.
Recently,
a
new
image
from
the
sequel
was
shared,
showcasing
Anxiety
and
Envy
joining
forces
with
the
already
cherished
emotions
Sadness,
Anger,
Disgust,
and
Fear.
This
addition
promises
to
enrich
the
emotional
tapestry
of
the
film,
offering
viewers
a
broader
perspective
on
the
inner
workings
of
a
teen's
mind.
Maya
Hawke,
cast
as
the
voice
of
Anxiety,
shared
her
experience
auditioning
for
the
role,
expressing
how
the
story's
depth
and
relatability
moved
her
to
tears.
Hawke
found
a
personal
connection
with
Anxiety's
character,
likening
it
to
a
dream
role
she's
always
envisioned
for
herself.
Her
passion
and
personal
engagement
with
the
character
underscore
the
film's
intent
to
resonate
deeply
with
audiences.
The
sequel
boasts
a
talented
voice
cast,
including
Amy
Poehler,
Phyllis
Smith,
Lewis
Black,
Tony
Hale,
and
Liza
Lapira,
reprising
their
roles
from
the
first
film.
Kelsey
Mann
directs
Inside
Out
2,
with
Mark
Nielsen
producing.
The
film
is
set
for
a
theatrical
release
on
June
14,
2024,
promising
fans
an
emotional
and
introspective
journey
into
the
mind
of
a
teenager.
Inside
Out
2
seeks
to
continue
the
legacy
of
its
predecessor
by
offering
a
heartfelt
and
nuanced
exploration
of
human
emotions.
With
the
inclusion
of
new
emotions
and
the
return
of
beloved
characters,
the
sequel
aims
to
capture
the
challenges
and
triumphs
of
adolescence
in
a
manner
that
is
both
entertaining
and
enlightening.