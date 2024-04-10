Inside Out 2 Poster: As Anxiety Meets Other Emotions, Maya Hawke Reveals She Cried During Audition

Disney Pixar's Inside Out, an animated film that captivated audiences with its unique portrayal of a young girl's emotions, is set to return with a sequel next summer. Inside Out 2 will delve deeper into the emotional landscape of Riley, now a teenager, by introducing new emotions alongside the original ones. The sequel aims to explore the complexities of teenage years through a vibrant and engaging narrative.



Recently, a new image from the sequel was shared, showcasing Anxiety and Envy joining forces with the already cherished emotions Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear. This addition promises to enrich the emotional tapestry of the film, offering viewers a broader perspective on the inner workings of a teen's mind.

Maya Hawke, cast as the voice of Anxiety, shared her experience auditioning for the role, expressing how the story's depth and relatability moved her to tears. Hawke found a personal connection with Anxiety's character, likening it to a dream role she's always envisioned for herself. Her passion and personal engagement with the character underscore the film's intent to resonate deeply with audiences.

The sequel boasts a talented voice cast, including Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, and Liza Lapira, reprising their roles from the first film. Kelsey Mann directs Inside Out 2, with Mark Nielsen producing. The film is set for a theatrical release on June 14, 2024, promising fans an emotional and introspective journey into the mind of a teenager.

Inside Out 2 seeks to continue the legacy of its predecessor by offering a heartfelt and nuanced exploration of human emotions. With the inclusion of new emotions and the return of beloved characters, the sequel aims to capture the challenges and triumphs of adolescence in a manner that is both entertaining and enlightening.