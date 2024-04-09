Is Lady Gaga Engaged To Bf Michael Polansky? Singer Sparks Rumors After Being Spotted With Huge Diamond Ring

Lady
Gaga
Engagement
Rumours:
Is
International
pop
singer
Lady
Gaga
engaged
to
her
boyfriend
Michael
Polansky?
The
popstar
recently
sparked
engagement
rumours
after
she
was
spotted
flaunting
a
huge
diamond
ring.
Her
special
ring
caught
everyone's
eyes,
leading
to
speculations
if
she
got
engaged
to
her
bf.
The
38-year-old
singer's
relationship
with
Michael
has
been
going
strong
since
quite
a
while
now.
For
the
unversed,
the
Bad
Romance
singer
has
been
engaged
twice
before.
However,
she
called
them
off.
Lady
Gaga
Sparks
Engagement
Rumours
With
Bf
Michael
Polansky:
Lady
Gaga
was
recently
spotted
wearing
a
striking
diamong
ring
on
her
'that'
finger
in
the
streets
of
West
Hollywood,
California.
According
to
a
report
by
Page
Six,
the
Grammy-winning
singer
was
captured
stepping
out
dressed
in
an
all-black
outfit.
Amid
her
classic
ensemble,
it
was
her
radiant
diamond
ring
that
caught
everyone's
attention.
Check
out
the
tweet
below:
Sharing
the
pics
on
X
(formely
Twitter),
one
of
the
fans
wrote,
"I
don't
see
enough
people
freaking
out
about
Gaga's
engagement
ring??
LIKE
HELLO??"
Another
user
commented,
"Oh
my
god
she's
engaged,
gurll
you
engaged?"
International
popstar
Lady
Gaga
has
been
dating
entrepreneur
Michael
Polansky
for
four
years
now.
Michael
is
the
executive
director
of
Park
Foundation.
He
co-created
it
in
2015
with
Sean
Parker.
Michael,
a
graduate
of
Harvard
University,
is
a
well-respected
figure
in
the
philanthropy
and
tech
industry.
The
couple
made
their
relationship
Instagram
official
in
2020
after
the
Super
Bowl
weekend.
Sharing
a
cosy
picture
of
them
together,
she
captioned
it,
"We
had
so
much
fun
in
Miami.
Love
to
all
my
little
monsters
and
fans,
you're
the
best!
❤️"