Is Lady Gaga Engaged To Bf Michael Polansky? Singer Sparks Rumors After Being Spotted With Huge Diamond Ring

Lady Gaga engagement rumours with bf Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga Engagement Rumours: Is International pop singer Lady Gaga engaged to her boyfriend Michael Polansky? The popstar recently sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted flaunting a huge diamond ring. Her special ring caught everyone's eyes, leading to speculations if she got engaged to her bf. The 38-year-old singer's relationship with Michael has been going strong since quite a while now.

For the unversed, the Bad Romance singer has been engaged twice before. However, she called them off.

Lady Gaga Sparks Engagement Rumours With Bf Michael Polansky:

Lady Gaga was recently spotted wearing a striking diamong ring on her 'that' finger in the streets of West Hollywood, California. According to a report by Page Six, the Grammy-winning singer was captured stepping out dressed in an all-black outfit. Amid her classic ensemble, it was her radiant diamond ring that caught everyone's attention. Check out the tweet below:

Sharing the pics on X (formely Twitter), one of the fans wrote, "I don't see enough people freaking out about Gaga's engagement ring?? LIKE HELLO??" Another user commented, "Oh my god she's engaged, gurll you engaged?"

Who Is Michael Polansky?

International popstar Lady Gaga has been dating entrepreneur Michael Polansky for four years now. Michael is the executive director of Park Foundation. He co-created it in 2015 with Sean Parker. Michael, a graduate of Harvard University, is a well-respected figure in the philanthropy and tech industry.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2020 after the Super Bowl weekend. Sharing a cosy picture of them together, she captioned it, "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best! ❤️"

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky had been spotted together quite a few times engaged in a lot of PDAs before they made their relationship public.

