Is Selena Gomez In Relationship? Details Spilled As Singer Trashes John F Kennedy's Grandson Dating Rumors

Selena
Gomez
Relationship:
Selena
Gomez
was
in
headlines
today
when
a
tabloiud
shared
that
she
allegedly
dated
John
F.
Kennedy's
grandson
in
the
past.
A
tabloid
uploaded
Selena
and
John
Kennedy
Schlossberg's
photo
saying
that
they
had
an
affair
from
2020
to
2021.
The
rumors
claims
that
the
famed
singer
was
promised
White
House
as
she
allegedly
dated
US
President's
grandson.
However,
the
singer
shut
down
the
rumors
by
commenting
on
the
post
uploaded
by
tabloid.
She
said,
"Never
met
this
human
sorry." Even
though
she
trashed
the
rumors
but
people
now
wonder
whether
Selena
is
really
in
a
relationship
or
not.
Is
Selena
Gomez
in
a
relationship?
Who
is
Selena
Gomez
dating?
Let
us
explore
all
the
details.
IS
SELENA
GOMEZ
IN
A
RELATIONSHIP?
Even
though
Justin
Bieber
was
the
first
one
to
break
Selena's
heart,
but
she
did
not
stop
trusting
in
love.
And,
it
seems
that
the
actress
has
finally
found
her
person.
Selena
is
currently
in
relationship
with
Benny
Blanco.
Both
started
working
together
back
in
2019,
however,
dating
rumors
started
swirling
in
November
2023
when
Benny
announced
the
release
of
his
cookbook.
Selena
liked
his
post
and
commented
on
it,
saying,
"Finally."
Furthermore,
the
rumors
were
confirmed
when
Selena
took
to
her
official
social
media
account
showing
support
to
Benny's
new
release
and
uploadin
a
photo
with
him.
Selena
was
further
seen
uploading
pictures
with
a
man
(without
his
face)
on
her
Instagram
story
who
apparently
looked
a
lot
similar
to
Benny.
Back
in
December
2023,
it
was
claimed
that
Selena
and
Benny
have
allegedly
been
together
for
almost
6
years.
After
teasing
her
fans
for
a
long
while,
Selena
finally
uploded
a
kissing
picture
with
Benny
in
December,
2023.
After
that
she
never
shyed
away
from
uploading
pictures
with
Benny.
Indeed,
Selena
is
happily
together
and
all
in
love
with
Benny.
Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2024, 18:41 [IST]