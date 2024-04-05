Jay Sean Joins Forces With Ikky For New Song 'Heartless', Blending Cultures
British singer Jay Sean collaborates with Canadian musician Ikky on 'Heartless', a track that elegantly combines English and Punjabi lyrics. This partnership, facilitated by the merger of Virgin Music Group and 3AM Entertainment, explores themes of emotional disconnection. 'Heartless' is the lead single from Jay Sean's anticipated album, promising a rich mix of musical styles.
