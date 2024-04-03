Isha Ambani Sold Their LA Mansion To THIS Hollywood Couple At A HUGE Amount - INSIDE TOUR

Isha Ambani LA House Tour: Mukesh Ambani, India's wealthiest individual, resides in Antilia, the nation's most expensive abode valued at over Rs 15,000 crore. Alongside their prized property, Mukesh Ambani and his family possess an array of luxurious estates worldwide, one of which has recently garnered attention.

JENNIFER LOPEZ-BEN AFFLECK BROUGHT ISHA AMBANI'S LA MANSION

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, has sold one of her lavish residences in Los Angeles to the renowned Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for a whopping amount. Yes, you read that right! According to the Economic Times, the transaction amounted to a staggering Rs 494 crore. Isn't that insane?

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in December 2018. According to reports, Isha spent a considerable time at the mansion during her pregnancy in 2022, accompanied by her mother, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's wife.

Reports indicate that the mansion was intermittently listed for sale over the past five years. Last year in June, the deal was completed, with pop star Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck acquiring the property in a cash transaction for over $61 million, roughly equivalent to Rs 500 crore.

Wondering how the property looks like? Take a look at the inside tour below:

Situated on a sprawling 5.2-acre estate in the Beverly Hills locale, the Ambani mansion boasts an array of luxurious amenities, including a 155-foot infinity pool, indoor pickleball court, salon, gym, and spas. Comprising 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, the lavish dwelling also features an outdoor entertainment pavilion, kitchen, and verdant lawns.

Coming back to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, the couple presently lives in Mumbai in a grand mansion named Gulita, gifted to them by Swati and Ajay Piramal during their wedding. Valued at an astounding Rs 1000 crore, this residence overlooks the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and spans an impressive 50,000 square feet.

ALL ABOUT JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK

For those unaware, Ben and Jennifer began their relationship in the early 2000s. Despite getting engaged, they chose to part ways. It wasn't until over 20 years later, during the pandemic, that they rekindled their romance and eventually exchanged vows in 2022.

While Jennifer has twins Max and Emme with her former husband Marc Anthony, Ben has three children - Violet Anne, aged 18, Seraphina Rose, aged 15, and Samuel, aged 12, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. The couple now resides in their Los Angeles residence.