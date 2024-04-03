Isha Ambani Sold Their LA Mansion To THIS Hollywood Couple At A HUGE Amount - INSIDE TOUR

Isha
Ambani
LA
House
Tour:
Mukesh
Ambani,
India's
wealthiest
individual,
resides
in
Antilia,
the
nation's
most
expensive
abode
valued
at
over
Rs
15,000
crore.
Alongside
their
prized
property,
Mukesh
Ambani
and
his
family
possess
an
array
of
luxurious
estates
worldwide,
one
of
which
has
recently
garnered
attention.
JENNIFER
LOPEZ-BEN
AFFLECK
BROUGHT
ISHA
AMBANI'S
LA
MANSION
Isha
Ambani,
daughter
of
Mukesh
Ambani,
has
sold
one
of
her
lavish
residences
in
Los
Angeles
to
the
renowned
Hollywood
couple
Ben
Affleck
and
Jennifer
Lopez
for
a
whopping
amount.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
the
Economic
Times,
the
transaction
amounted
to
a
staggering
Rs
494
crore.
Isn't
that
insane?
Isha
Ambani
and
Anand
Piramal
tied
the
knot
in
December
2018.
According
to
reports,
Isha
spent
a
considerable
time
at
the
mansion
during
her
pregnancy
in
2022,
accompanied
by
her
mother,
Nita
Ambani,
Mukesh
Ambani's
wife.
Reports
indicate
that
the
mansion
was
intermittently
listed
for
sale
over
the
past
five
years.
Last
year
in
June,
the
deal
was
completed,
with
pop
star
Jennifer
Lopez
and
actor
Ben
Affleck
acquiring
the
property
in
a
cash
transaction
for
over
$61
million,
roughly
equivalent
to
Rs
500
crore.
Wondering
how
the
property
looks
like?
Take
a
look
at
the
inside
tour
below:
Situated
on
a
sprawling
5.2-acre
estate
in
the
Beverly
Hills
locale,
the
Ambani
mansion
boasts
an
array
of
luxurious
amenities,
including
a
155-foot
infinity
pool,
indoor
pickleball
court,
salon,
gym,
and
spas.
Comprising
12
bedrooms
and
24
bathrooms,
the
lavish
dwelling
also
features
an
outdoor
entertainment
pavilion,
kitchen,
and
verdant
lawns.
Coming
back
to
Isha
Ambani
and
Anand
Piramal,
the
couple
presently
lives
in
Mumbai
in
a
grand
mansion
named
Gulita,
gifted
to
them
by
Swati
and
Ajay
Piramal
during
their
wedding.
Valued
at
an
astounding
Rs
1000
crore,
this
residence
overlooks
the
Bandra-Worli
Sea
Link
and
spans
an
impressive
50,000
square
feet.
ALL
ABOUT
JENNIFER
LOPEZ
AND
BEN
AFFLECK
For
those
unaware,
Ben
and
Jennifer
began
their
relationship
in
the
early
2000s.
Despite
getting
engaged,
they
chose
to
part
ways.
It
wasn't
until
over
20
years
later,
during
the
pandemic,
that
they
rekindled
their
romance
and
eventually
exchanged
vows
in
2022.
While
Jennifer
has
twins
Max
and
Emme
with
her
former
husband
Marc
Anthony,
Ben
has
three
children
-
Violet
Anne,
aged
18,
Seraphina
Rose,
aged
15,
and
Samuel,
aged
12,
from
his
previous
marriage
to
Jennifer
Garner.
The
couple
now
resides
in
their
Los
Angeles
residence.