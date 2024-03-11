John Cena Goes Nude For Oscars 2024 Best Costume Presentation; WATCH
During the Oscars 2024, John Cena took the stage completely nude to present the Best Costume Award, creating a memorable and widely discussed moment. The unexpected presentation, introduced by host Jimmy Kimmel, quickly went viral, capturing the audience's surprise and amusement.
The
Oscars
2024
took
an
unexpected
turn
when
John
Cena,
the
renowned
actor,
presented
the
Best
Costume
Award
completely
nude.
This
event
occurred
during
a
live
broadcast,
captivating
audiences
worldwide
with
its
unforeseen
nature.
Jimmy
Kimmel,
the
host
for
the
evening,
introduced
Cena,
hinting
at
his
unique
appearance
for
the
presentation.
Despite
Cena's
initial
hesitation
and
apparent
reluctance
to
step
out
without
any
clothes,
Kimmel
managed
to
coax
him
onto
the
stage.
The
whole
episode
was
caught
on
camera
and
rapidly
spread
across
the
internet,
sparking
a
flurry
of
reactions
from
viewers.
Cena,
in
his
state
of
undress,
ingeniously
used
the
winner's
envelope
to
maintain
some
level
of
modesty
before
the
nominations
segment
offered
a
brief
respite.
During
this
pause,
Kimmel
quickly
covered
Cena
with
a
large
curtain,
allowing
him
to
comfortably
announce
the
award
recipient,
"Poor
Things".
The
audience,
both
in
the
room
and
online,
found
the
entire
spectacle
hilariously
surprising.
Notably,
Margot
Robbie
couldn't
contain
her
laughter
as
Cena
made
his
bold
entrance.
The
internet
buzzed
with
fans
sharing
their
amusement
and
shock
at
the
scene.
This
moment
has
since
become
a
viral
sensation,
adding
an
unforgettable
twist
to
the
Oscars
2024
ceremony.
For
Indian
viewers,
the
Oscars
2024
has
been
made
accessible
through
live
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar,
providing
fans
with
the
opportunity
to
witness
these
memorable
moments
as
they
unfold.
