Joker 2 Trailer Release Date: Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga's First Poster Out, Netizens Claim 'Oscar Loading'

Joker
2
Trailer
Release
Revealed:
Joaquin
Phoenix
garnered
significant
acclaim
for
his
performance
in
"Joker." Now,
the
actor
is
poised
to
captivate
audiences
once
more
in
"Joker
2."
The
official
poster
for
Todd
Phillips'
"Joker
2"
has
sparked
excitement,
as
Joaquin
reprised
his
role
as
Arthur
Fleck.
The
enigmatic
Joker
drew
attention
as
he
embraced
Lady
Gaga
in
his
arms.
Alongside
the
poster,
the
makers
also
unveiled
the
teaser's
release
date.
Rest
assured,
DC
fans
won't
have
to
wait
too
long
this
time.
JOKER
2
OFFICIAL
POSTER
SETS
FANS
ABUZZ
Warner
Bros.
teased
fans
with
the
first
glimpse
of
the
highly
anticipated
sequel
by
unveiling
a
poster.
The
poster
features
Joaquin
dressed
as
the
Joker,
holding
Lady
Gaga
with
one
hand
while
clutching
a
cigarette
in
the
other.
The
official
title
of
"Joker
2"
is
revealed
to
be
"Joker:
Folie
à
Deux,"
a
phrase
meaning
delusion
or
mental
illness.
Lady
Gaga
in
the
poster
complements
the
Joker
by
sporting
similar
makeup,
hinting
at
a
possible
makeup
transfer
after
a
kiss.
As
Joker
2's
first
poster
dropped,
fans
excitement
were
clearly
visible
with
their
comments
on
Twitter
(now
X).
One
commented,
"This
will
be
best
#atAMC.
Can't
wait
for
it!"
Another
wrote,
"Can't
wait
for
this
masterpiece."
"Another
best
actor
Oscar
loading,"
claimed
another.
Joker
2's
trailer
is
set
to
drop
on
April
9,
2024.
The
production
house
announced,
"The
world
is
a
stage.
Trailer
April
9."
Several
scenes
from
Joker
2
have
been
released,
hinting
at
a
romantic
angle
between
Joker
and
Lady
Gaga
in
the
movie.
Joker
appears
to
have
met
his
wild
match
in
Gaga,
who
portrays
Harley
Quinn.
Some
photos
depict
the
alleged
couple
dancing
on
a
Gotham
City
rooftop.
Initially,
it
was
reported
that
Gaga
didn't
connect
with
Joaquin
on
set.
However,
both
later
worked
on
it
and
overcame
any
initial
barriers.
The
movie's
tagline
is
"The
world
is
a
stage."
Directed
by
Todd
Phillips,
the
film
is
a
direct
sequel
to
the
Oscar-winning
2019
hit.
Joker
2
is
scheduled
to
hit
theaters
on
October
4,
2024.