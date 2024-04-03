Joker 2 Trailer Release Date: Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga's First Poster Out, Netizens Claim 'Oscar Loading'

Joker 2 Trailer Release Revealed: Joaquin Phoenix garnered significant acclaim for his performance in "Joker." Now, the actor is poised to captivate audiences once more in "Joker 2." The official poster for Todd Phillips' "Joker 2" has sparked excitement, as Joaquin reprised his role as Arthur Fleck. The enigmatic Joker drew attention as he embraced Lady Gaga in his arms. Alongside the poster, the makers also unveiled the teaser's release date. Rest assured, DC fans won't have to wait too long this time.

JOKER 2 OFFICIAL POSTER SETS FANS ABUZZ

Warner Bros. teased fans with the first glimpse of the highly anticipated sequel by unveiling a poster. The poster features Joaquin dressed as the Joker, holding Lady Gaga with one hand while clutching a cigarette in the other. The official title of "Joker 2" is revealed to be "Joker: Folie à Deux," a phrase meaning delusion or mental illness. Lady Gaga in the poster complements the Joker by sporting similar makeup, hinting at a possible makeup transfer after a kiss.

As Joker 2's first poster dropped, fans excitement were clearly visible with their comments on Twitter (now X). One commented, "This will be best #atAMC. Can't wait for it!" Another wrote, "Can't wait for this masterpiece." "Another best actor Oscar loading," claimed another.

WHEN WILL JOKER 2 TRAILER RELEASE?

Joker 2's trailer is set to drop on April 9, 2024. The production house announced, "The world is a stage. Trailer April 9."

Several scenes from Joker 2 have been released, hinting at a romantic angle between Joker and Lady Gaga in the movie. Joker appears to have met his wild match in Gaga, who portrays Harley Quinn. Some photos depict the alleged couple dancing on a Gotham City rooftop. Initially, it was reported that Gaga didn't connect with Joaquin on set. However, both later worked on it and overcame any initial barriers.

The movie's tagline is "The world is a stage." Directed by Todd Phillips, the film is a direct sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 hit. Joker 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on October 4, 2024.