Kanye West SHOCKING Lawsuit: Rapper Sued Over Alleged Filthy Remarks, Vulgar Actions- Can't Lay Without...

Kanye
West
Sued
Over
Filthy
Sexual
Remarks:
Kanye
West's
most
viral
photo
was
allegedly
showing
the
rapper
receiving
a
head
from
his
now-wife
Bianca
Censori.
Since
then,
both
husband
and
wife
have
continuously
made
headlines
for
numerous
scandalous
actions
and
bold
photos.
Controversy
erupted
when
Yeezy's
former
employee,
Trevor
Phillips,
accused
Kanye
of
making
inappropriate
sexual
remarks
in
the
workplace
and
engaging
in
lewd
behavior
in
front
of
his
staffs.
Kanye's
ex-employee
filed
a
lawsuit
against
the
singer,
revealing
shocking
allegations.
KANYE
WEST
SUED
FOR
MAKING
FILTHY
SEXUAL
REMARKS
As
Trevor
filed
a
lawsuit
against
Kanye,
he
claimed
that
the
singer
allegedly
showed
a
naked
picture
of
one
of
his
friends.
Wion
reported
that
Kanye
stated
while
showing
the
unseemly
photo,
"I
used
to
have
orgies
every
day,
at
least
two-to-three
girls.
And
now,
man,
I
can't
even
lay
down
without
jacking
off."
Trevor
recognized
that
the
woman
whose
unseemly
photos
were
shown
was
Kanye's
friend
as
he
allegedly
Facetimed
her,
asking
the
woman
to
wear
the
lingerie
and
shoes
he
bought.
The
lawsuit
does
not
stop
here.
It
further
claimed
that
Kanye
made
a
lewd
gesture
in
front
of
his
employees.
Reportedly,
he
laid
on
bed
and
"made
motions
with
his
hand
just
above
his
genitals,
resembling
masturbation." He
further
used
his
other
hand,
saying,
"I
got
to
keep
my
hand
away
from
my
phone
to
keep
me
away
from
looking
at
pornos."
KANYE
WEST
ALLEGEDLY
ACCUSED
OF
TREATING
BLACK
EMPLOYEES
INDIFFERENTLY
The
lawsuit
did
not
just
stop
at
mentioning
inappropriate
sexual
instances,
but
it
also
claimed
that
Kanye
behaves
indifferently
with
his
Black
employees.
The
rapper
reportedly
treats
his
Black
employees
worse
that
the
White
ones.
Trevor
accused
Kanye
of
allegedly
"screaming
and
berating" Black
employees.
Trevor
who
was
hired
for
Kanye's
Yeezy
and
Donda
Academy
fashion
line
was
threatened
of
a
punch
and
was
later
fired
at
one
of
Kanye's
tantrum
incidents.
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 16:47 [IST]