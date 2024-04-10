Kit Harington Reveals The REAL Reason On Why Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spin Off Got Shelved

Kit Harington has a sad news for all the Game of Thrones lovers out there who were eagerly waiting for the spin off. The Jon Snow series has officially been shelved! And the actor revealed the REAL reason behind this.

Kit Harington On Why Game Of Thrones' Spinoff Got Shelved

Talking to ScreenRant, when Kit Harington was asked the present condition of the project, Kit revealed, "I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it's worth it. And currently, it's not."

Confirming that it has been shelved, he said, "Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being."

He continued, "There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."

Earlier, Game of Thrones co-showrunner DB Weiss subtly hinted the project being shelved, he told Hollywood Reporter, "It would be so great; nothing would make [him and co-showrunner David Benioff] happier than to work with our people from that show. But there are a lot of other ways to make that happen that are fresh and exciting for everyone involved."

More About Kit Harington's Character In Game Of Thrones

Kit Harington, who played the desiring role of Jon Snow for eight seasons in the periodic drama, was seen in the last episode marching with the wildlings beyond the wall. The role of Jon Snow posed several theories revolving around his mystical character ranging from his questionable birth details to being the real heir to the iron throne who will reign seven kingdom one day.

Although the Jon Snow spinoff has been shelved, another Game Of Thrones' spin off- The House of the Dragon is running successfully for the last two seasons.