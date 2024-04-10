Kit Harington Reveals The REAL Reason On Why Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spin Off Got Shelved

Kit
Harington
has
a
sad
news
for
all
the
Game
of
Thrones
lovers
out
there
who
were
eagerly
waiting
for
the
spin
off.
The
Jon
Snow
series
has
officially
been
shelved!
And
the
actor
revealed
the
REAL
reason
behind
this.
Kit
Harington
On
Why
Game
Of
Thrones'
Spinoff
Got
Shelved
Talking
to
ScreenRant,
when
Kit
Harington
was
asked
the
present
condition
of
the
project,
Kit
revealed,
"I
didn't
want
the
thing
to
happen
where
people
kind
of
start
theorizing,
getting
either
excited
about
it
or
hating
the
idea
of
it,
when
it
may
never
happen.
Because
in
development,
you
look
at
every
angle,
and
you
see
whether
it's
worth
it.
And
currently,
it's
not."
Confirming
that
it
has
been
shelved,
he
said,
"Currently,
it's
off
the
table,
because
we
all
couldn't
find
the
right
story
to
tell
that
we
were
all
excited
about
enough.
So,
we
decided
to
lay
down
tools
with
it
for
the
time
being."
He
continued,
"There
may
be
a
time
in
the
future
where
we
return
to
it,
but
at
the
moment,
no.
It's
firmly
on
the
shelf."
Earlier,
Game
of
Thrones
co-showrunner
DB
Weiss
subtly
hinted
the
project
being
shelved,
he
told
Hollywood
Reporter,
"It
would
be
so
great;
nothing
would
make
[him
and
co-showrunner
David
Benioff]
happier
than
to
work
with
our
people
from
that
show.
But
there
are
a
lot
of
other
ways
to
make
that
happen
that
are
fresh
and
exciting
for
everyone
involved."
More
About
Kit
Harington's
Character
In
Game
Of
Thrones
Kit
Harington,
who
played
the
desiring
role
of
Jon
Snow
for
eight
seasons
in
the
periodic
drama,
was
seen
in
the
last
episode
marching
with
the
wildlings
beyond
the
wall.
The
role
of
Jon
Snow
posed
several
theories
revolving
around
his
mystical
character
ranging
from
his
questionable
birth
details
to
being
the
real
heir
to
the
iron
throne
who
will
reign
seven
kingdom
one
day.
Although
the
Jon
Snow
spinoff
has
been
shelved,
another
Game
Of
Thrones'
spin
off-
The
House
of
the
Dragon
is
running
successfully
for
the
last
two
seasons.
