Kung Fu Panda 4 OTT Release Date & Platform Fixed: When & Where To Watch The Epic Animation Comedy Film

Kung
Fu
Panda
4
OTT
Release
Date
&
Platform:
Kung
Fu
Panda
4
is
the
latest
sequel
to
the
super
hit
and
favourite
anime
martial
arts
comedy-drama
that
hit
the
screens
on
March
8
worldwide.
The
movie
came
after
Kung
Fu
Panda
3,
which
was
released
in
2016.
Directed
by
Mike
Mitchell,
the
movie
is
now
ready
to
enthrall
the
worldwide
audience
through
its
much-awaited
OTT
debut.
Kung
Fu
Panda
4
Synopsis
Po
is
set
to
become
the
spiritual
leader
of
the
Valley
of
Peace.
He
then
goes
on
the
lookout
for
his
successor
as
the
new
Dragon
Warrior.
But,
he
has
to
first
fight
a
shapeshifting
enemy,
The
Chameleon.
Kung
Fu
Panda
4
OTT
Release
Date
The
movie
is
now
ready
to
stream
on
Book
My
Show.
Kung
Fu
Panda
4
Cast
The
movie
has
a
lot
of
renowned
actors
lending
voices
to
the
anime
characters.
Jack
Black
for
Po,
Awkwafina
as
Zhen,
Viola
Davis
for
The
Chameleon,
Dustin
Hoffman
for
Master
Shifu,
James
Hong
as
Mr
Ping,
Bryan
Cranston
for
Li
Shan,
Ian
McShane
for
Tai
Lung,
A
Snow
Leopard,
Ke
Huy
Quan
as
Han,
Lori
Tan
Chinn
for
Granny
Boar,
Ronny
Chiend
for
Captain
Fish,
and
Mr
Beast
for
Panda
Pig.
Kung
Fu
Panda
4
Crew
Written
by
Jonathan
Aibel,
Glenn
Berger,
and
Darren
Lemke,
Kung
Fu
Panda
4
was
directed
by
Mike
Mitchell.
Rebecca
Huntley
produced
the
movie
under
the
DreamWorks
Animation
banner.
Christopher
Knights
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Hans
Zimmer
and
Steve
Mazzaro
worked
on
the
film's
music
and
background
score
for
the
Kung
Fu
Panda
4.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 13:43 [IST]