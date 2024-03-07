Lily Gladstone's Nomination To Steven Spielberg's Record; Here's Why Oscars 2024 Is Momentous

The 96th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 10, 2024, stands out as a landmark in Oscar history for several reasons. This year’s Oscars are noteworthy due to historic nominations, the recognition of legendary talents, and the inclusion of diverse and groundbreaking achievements in various categories.

Lily Gladstone's Historic Nomination

Lily Gladstone, a Native American actor, has received a nomination for Best Actress for her role in "Killers of the Flower Moon." This marks the first time a Native American woman has been nominated in this category. Additionally, Robbie Robertson, who passed away, earned a posthumous nomination for Best Original Score, making him the first indigenous person nominated in this category.

Emma Stone's Dual Recognition

Emma Stone received nominations for Best Actress for "Poor Things" and as a producer for the same film in the Best Picture category. This dual achievement highlights her significant role in the industry, mirroring Frances McDormand's historic wins in 2020.

John Williams and Diane Warren's Continued Impact

Music legends John Williams and Diane Warren have once again been recognized by the Academy. Williams received a nomination for Best Original Score, and Warren was nominated for the 15th time for Best Original Song, making her the most nominated artist in this category.

Advancements for Women Directors

The Best Picture category includes three films directed by women: Justine Triet, Greta Gerwig, and Celine Song. Triet’s nomination for Best Director marks her as the eighth woman to be recognized in this category, showcasing the industry's evolving gender dynamics.

Steven Spielberg's Record Achievement

Steven Spielberg, alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger, received his 13th nomination for Best Picture, a record for an individual producer. This nomination underscores Spielberg's enduring influence in cinema.

Martin Scorsese's Notable Nomination

At 81, Martin Scorsese has become the oldest nominee for Best Director, marking his 10th nomination in this category. His film "Killers of the Flower Moon" has been widely praised.

Robert De Niro's Personal Best

Robert De Niro earned his ninth Oscar nomination for his performance in "Killers of the Flower Moon," setting a new personal record for the actor in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Emergence of New Talents

The Oscars have welcomed first-time nominees including Margot Robbie, Cord Jefferson, and Sterling K. Brown. Their nominations signal a promising future for diversity and creativity in filmmaking.

The 96th Academy Awards underscore a celebration of diversity, talent, and innovation within the film industry. This year's Oscars highlight groundbreaking nominations and historic moments that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the future of cinema.