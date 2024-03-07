Lily Gladstone's Nomination To Steven Spielberg's Record; Here's Why Oscars 2024 Is Momentous

The
96th
Academy
Awards,
scheduled
for
March
10,
2024,
stands
out
as
a
landmark
in
Oscar
history
for
several
reasons.
This
year’s
Oscars
are
noteworthy
due
to
historic
nominations,
the
recognition
of
legendary
talents,
and
the
inclusion
of
diverse
and
groundbreaking
achievements
in
various
categories.
Lily
Gladstone's
Historic
Nomination
Lily
Gladstone,
a
Native
American
actor,
has
received
a
nomination
for
Best
Actress
for
her
role
in
"Killers
of
the
Flower
Moon." This
marks
the
first
time
a
Native
American
woman
has
been
nominated
in
this
category.
Additionally,
Robbie
Robertson,
who
passed
away,
earned
a
posthumous
nomination
for
Best
Original
Score,
making
him
the
first
indigenous
person
nominated
in
this
category.
Emma
Stone's
Dual
Recognition
Emma
Stone
received
nominations
for
Best
Actress
for
"Poor
Things" and
as
a
producer
for
the
same
film
in
the
Best
Picture
category.
This
dual
achievement
highlights
her
significant
role
in
the
industry,
mirroring
Frances
McDormand's
historic
wins
in
2020.
John
Williams
and
Diane
Warren's
Continued
Impact
Music
legends
John
Williams
and
Diane
Warren
have
once
again
been
recognized
by
the
Academy.
Williams
received
a
nomination
for
Best
Original
Score,
and
Warren
was
nominated
for
the
15th
time
for
Best
Original
Song,
making
her
the
most
nominated
artist
in
this
category.
Advancements
for
Women
Directors
The
Best
Picture
category
includes
three
films
directed
by
women:
Justine
Triet,
Greta
Gerwig,
and
Celine
Song.
Triet’s
nomination
for
Best
Director
marks
her
as
the
eighth
woman
to
be
recognized
in
this
category,
showcasing
the
industry's
evolving
gender
dynamics.
Steven
Spielberg's
Record
Achievement
Steven
Spielberg,
alongside
Kristie
Macosko
Krieger,
received
his
13th
nomination
for
Best
Picture,
a
record
for
an
individual
producer.
This
nomination
underscores
Spielberg's
enduring
influence
in
cinema.
Martin
Scorsese's
Notable
Nomination
At
81,
Martin
Scorsese
has
become
the
oldest
nominee
for
Best
Director,
marking
his
10th
nomination
in
this
category.
His
film
"Killers
of
the
Flower
Moon"
has
been
widely
praised.
Robert
De
Niro's
Personal
Best
Robert
De
Niro
earned
his
ninth
Oscar
nomination
for
his
performance
in
"Killers
of
the
Flower
Moon,"
setting
a
new
personal
record
for
the
actor
in
the
Best
Supporting
Actor
category.
Emergence
of
New
Talents
The
Oscars
have
welcomed
first-time
nominees
including
Margot
Robbie,
Cord
Jefferson,
and
Sterling
K.
Brown.
Their
nominations
signal
a
promising
future
for
diversity
and
creativity
in
filmmaking.
The
96th
Academy
Awards
underscore
a
celebration
of
diversity,
talent,
and
innovation
within
the
film
industry.
This
year's
Oscars
highlight
groundbreaking
nominations
and
historic
moments
that
will
undoubtedly
have
a
lasting
impact
on
the
future
of
cinema.