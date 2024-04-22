Met Gala 2024: Date, Theme, Guestlist & More; HERE's Everything To Know About The Biggest Fashion Event

Met Gala 2024 Updates: To all the fashionistas out there, it's that time of the year! We are just a couple of days away from the biggest fashion event of this year, Met Gala 2024, where fashion designers and their muses, art enthusiasts and some the biggest and most influential celebrities will gather to celebrate world's most prestigious and glamourous fashion event of the year., affectionately referred to as "fahion's biggest night." As we approach closer to biggest fashion event, let's have a look at everything you need to know about Met Gala 2024; from date, theme, dress code, guestlist and more...

Met Gala 2024 Date

For those unawared, Met Gala is famouly hosted every year on the first Monday in May. This year's Met Gala is all set to take place at the Metroplitan Museum of Arts in New York City on 6th May 2024!

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code

The Met Gala 2024 will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition - "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The exhibit will feature approximately 250 rare items - spanning over 400 years of fashion history - which were chosen of "iconograohy related to nature", as said by the museum.

Often dubbed the 'Oscars of fashion,' Met Gala 2024 dress code is "The Garden of Time." This year's dress code is inspired by the short story of the same title, written by J.G. Ballar in 1962.

Met Gala Guestlist

Some of the biggest names in the global industry like Rihanna, Madonna to Lady Gaga and Beyoncé regularly attend the biggest fashion every year. While the official guest list hasn't been revealed yet, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kim Kadarshian and her sisters and Jennifer Lopez's husband Ben Afflect among others are likely to grace the event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has already revealed that she won't be attending Met Gala 2024 due to her prior work commitments. Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut last year in a pristine white pear-studded stunning gown, designed by Prabal Gurung.

