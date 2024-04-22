Met Gala 2024: Date, Theme, Guestlist & More; HERE's Everything To Know About The Biggest Fashion Event

Met
Gala
2024
Updates:
To
all
the
fashionistas
out
there,
it's
that
time
of
the
year!
We
are
just
a
couple
of
days
away
from
the
biggest
fashion
event
of
this
year,
Met
Gala
2024,
where
fashion
designers
and
their
muses,
art
enthusiasts
and
some
the
biggest
and
most
influential
celebrities
will
gather
to
celebrate
world's
most
prestigious
and
glamourous
fashion
event
of
the
year.,
affectionately
referred
to
as
"fahion's
biggest
night." As
we
approach
closer
to
biggest
fashion
event,
let's
have
a
look
at
everything
you
need
to
know
about
Met
Gala
2024;
from
date,
theme,
dress
code,
guestlist
and
more...
The
Met
Gala
2024
will
celebrate
the
Costume
Institute's
new
exhibition
-
"Sleeping
Beauties:
Reawakening
Fashion."
The
exhibit
will
feature
approximately
250
rare
items
-
spanning
over
400
years
of
fashion
history
-
which
were
chosen
of
"iconograohy
related
to
nature",
as
said
by
the
museum.
Often
dubbed
the
'Oscars
of
fashion,' Met
Gala
2024
dress
code
is
"The
Garden
of
Time."
This
year's
dress
code
is
inspired
by
the
short
story
of
the
same
title,
written
by
J.G.
Ballar
in
1962.
Met
Gala
Guestlist
Some
of
the
biggest
names
in
the
global
industry
like
Rihanna,
Madonna
to
Lady
Gaga
and
Beyoncé
regularly
attend
the
biggest
fashion
every
year.
While
the
official
guest
list
hasn't
been
revealed
yet,
Zendaya,
Tom
Holland,
Kim
Kadarshian
and
her
sisters
and
Jennifer
Lopez's
husband
Ben
Afflect
among
others
are
likely
to
grace
the
event.
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas
has
already
revealed
that
she
won't
be
attending
Met
Gala
2024
due
to
her
prior
work
commitments.
Alia
Bhatt
made
her
Met
Gala
debut
last
year
in
a
pristine
white
pear-studded
stunning
gown,
designed
by
Prabal
Gurung.