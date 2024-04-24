MET Gala 2024: WHO Will Host The Exclusive Fashion Event THIS Year?

MET Gala 2024 Hosts: All yes are on MET Gala 2024 as the biggest and the most exclusive fashion affair of the year is just around the corner. Affectionately referred to as "fashion's biggest night", many rennowned fashion designers and their muses, art enthusiasts and some of the biggest and most influential celebrities gather to celebrate world's most prestigious and glamourous fashion event of the year. It's the red carpet event that draws the world's eyes. So, who are this hosts of the red carpet carpet event this year?

When & Where Is MET Gala 2024?

The fashion extravaganza, MET Gala 2024 is all set to be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts at New York City. The fashion gala will take place on May 6, 2024.

For those unawared, MET gala is famously hosted every year on the first Monday in the month of May.

Who Will Host MET Gala 2024?

Last year, the fashion extravaganza was hosted by Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Dupa Lipa and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

And this year, joining Ms Winotur as her MET Gala 2024 co-hosts are Zendaya, who is also kknown as the red carpet queen, multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez, the handsome hunk and talented actor Chris Hemsworth and the rapper-singer Bad Bunny.

MET Gala 2024 Guest List

Some of the biggest names in the global industry like Rihanna, Madonna to Lady Gaga and Beyoncé regularly attend the biggest fashion every year. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has laready confirmed that she won't be able to attend the event this year due to her prior work commitments.

While the official guest list hasn't been revealed yet, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kim Kadarshian and her sisters and Jennifer Lopez's husband Ben Afflect among others are likely to grace the event.