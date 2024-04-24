MET Gala 2024: WHO Will Host The Exclusive Fashion Event THIS Year?

MET
Gala
2024
Hosts:
All
yes
are
on
MET
Gala
2024
as
the
biggest
and
the
most
exclusive
fashion
affair
of
the
year
is
just
around
the
corner.
Affectionately
referred
to
as
"fashion's
biggest
night",
many
rennowned
fashion
designers
and
their
muses,
art
enthusiasts
and
some
of
the
biggest
and
most
influential
celebrities
gather
to
celebrate
world's
most
prestigious
and
glamourous
fashion
event
of
the
year.
It's
the
red
carpet
event
that
draws
the
world's
eyes.
So,
who
are
this
hosts
of
the
red
red
carpet
event
this
year?
When
&
Where
Is
MET
Gala
2024?
The
fashion
extravaganza,
MET
Gala
2024
is
all
set
to
be
held
at
the
Metropolitan
Museum
of
Arts
at
New
York
City.
The
fashion
gala
will
take
place
on
May
6,
2024.
For
those
unawared,
MET
gala
is
famously
hosted
every
year
on
the
first
Monday
in
the
month
of
May.
Last
year,
the
fashion
extravaganza
was
hosted
by
Penelope
Cruz,
Roger
Federer,
Michaela
Coel,
Dupa
Lipa
and
Vogue's
Anna
Wintour.
And
this
year,
joining
Ms
Winotur
as
her
MET
Gala
2024
co-hosts
are
Zendaya,
who
is
also
kknown
as
the
red
carpet
queen,
multi-hyphenate
Jennifer
Lopez,
the
handsome
hunk
and
talented
actor
Chris
Hemsworth
and
the
rapper-singer
Bad
Bunny.
Some
of
the
biggest
names
in
the
global
industry
like
Rihanna,
Madonna
to
Lady
Gaga
and
Beyoncé
regularly
attend
the
biggest
fashion
every
year.
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas
has
laready
confirmed
that
she
won't
be
able
to
attend
the
event
this
year
due
to
her
prior
work
commitments.