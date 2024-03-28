Next Goal Wins OTT Release Date, Platform: Here's When Taika Waititi's Sports Comedy Will Premiere

Photo Credit: YouTube

Next Goal Wins Release Date: Taika Waititi never fails to surprise his audience! While everyone revolves their flicks around winning, Taika chose to stand out of the box by making Next Goal Wins all about losing. Next Goal Wins premiered in theaters last year on November 17, grossing over $18 Million. Noting such huge success, the Indian audience is excited to catch up with the movie on OTT platforms.

Featuring German-Irish actor Michael Fassbender in the lead and The Handmaid's Tale actress Elisabeth Moss as his supporting actress, the movie has made a grand appearance on OTT as well.

Next Goal Wins OTT Release Date, Platform

After making its theatrical debut in India on February 2, 2024, Next Goal Wins is now all set to mark its success on OTT. The underdog sports film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 27 and can be watched with a subscription plan. Inspired by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison's documentary, Next Goal Wins will make you laugh at many instances and at the same time provide some unknown facts about the infamous loss of the American Samoa soccer team.

Is Next Goal Wins Based On A True Story?

Next Goal Wins claims to be "inspired by a true story that pretty much actually happened." If you're into sports, especially soccer, you must be acquainted with the name American Samoa team. Well, the interesting fact is that the team is not known for its winning but instead is known for its terrible defeat at the Oceanian qualifying match.

Loosely inspired by the real-life story of Dutch-American coach Thomas Rongen, Next Goal Wins shows how the coach accepted the impossible job of training the weakest football team in the world. The story revolves around American Samoa and Australia's 2021 match, where the latter's victory became the world record for the biggest win at an international soccer match.

The most interesting part of the storyline is that it shows how Jaiyah Saelua became the first transgender person to compete in the World Cup.

Taika Waititi Wants Next Goal Wins Viewers To Experience Different Culture

Taika believes acknowledge a first fa'afaine player in the movie was the most important part as it brought warmth to funny side of the storyline. Taika said to Times, "I just want them to experience a little bit of a different culture that they probably never think about."

He went on to dedicate his movie to all those kids who loves to explore the most of themsleves. Talking about his character, Taika said, "You look at Jaiyah, and she encapsulates what I think American Samoa is all about: A culture and environment where everything is fairly pure and healthy."