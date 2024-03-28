Next Goal Wins OTT Release Date, Platform: Here's When Taika Waititi's Sports Comedy Will Premiere

Next
Goal
Wins
Release
Date:
Taika
Waititi
never
fails
to
surprise
his
audience!
While
everyone
revolves
their
flicks
around
winning,
Taika
chose
to
stand
out
of
the
box
by
making
Next
Goal
Wins
all
about
losing.
Next
Goal
Wins
premiered
in
theaters
last
year
on
November
17,
grossing
over
$18
Million.
Noting
such
huge
success,
the
Indian
audience
is
excited
to
catch
up
with
the
movie
on
OTT
platforms.
Featuring
German-Irish
actor
Michael
Fassbender
in
the
lead
and
The
Handmaid's
Tale
actress
Elisabeth
Moss
as
his
supporting
actress,
the
movie
has
made
a
grand
appearance
on
OTT
as
well.
Next
Goal
Wins
OTT
Release
Date,
Platform
After
making
its
theatrical
debut
in
India
on
February
2,
2024,
Next
Goal
Wins
is
now
all
set
to
mark
its
success
on
OTT.
The
underdog
sports
film
was
released
on
Disney+
Hotstar
on
March
27
and
can
be
watched
with
a
subscription
plan.
Inspired
by
Mike
Brett
and
Steve
Jamison's
documentary,
Next
Goal
Wins
will
make
you
laugh
at
many
instances
and
at
the
same
time
provide
some
unknown
facts
about
the
infamous
loss
of
the
American
Samoa
soccer
team.
Next
Goal
Wins
claims
to
be
"inspired
by
a
true
story
that
pretty
much
actually
happened." If
you're
into
sports,
especially
soccer,
you
must
be
acquainted
with
the
name
American
Samoa
team.
Well,
the
interesting
fact
is
that
the
team
is
not
known
for
its
winning
but
instead
is
known
for
its
terrible
defeat
at
the
Oceanian
qualifying
match.
Loosely
inspired
by
the
real-life
story
of
Dutch-American
coach
Thomas
Rongen,
Next
Goal
Wins
shows
how
the
coach
accepted
the
impossible
job
of
training
the
weakest
football
team
in
the
world.
The
story
revolves
around
American
Samoa
and
Australia's
2021
match,
where
the
latter's
victory
became
the
world
record
for
the
biggest
win
at
an
international
soccer
match.
The
most
interesting
part
of
the
storyline
is
that
it
shows
how
Jaiyah
Saelua
became
the
first
transgender
person
to
compete
in
the
World
Cup.
Taika
Waititi
Wants
Next
Goal
Wins
Viewers
To
Experience
Different
Culture
Taika
believes
acknowledge
a
first
fa'afaine
player
in
the
movie
was
the
most
important
part
as
it
brought
warmth
to
funny
side
of
the
storyline.
Taika
said
to
Times,
"I
just
want
them
to
experience
a
little
bit
of
a
different
culture
that
they
probably
never
think
about."
He
went
on
to
dedicate
his
movie
to
all
those
kids
who
loves
to
explore
the
most
of
themsleves.
Talking
about
his
character,
Taika
said,
"You
look
at
Jaiyah,
and
she
encapsulates
what
I
think
American
Samoa
is
all
about:
A
culture
and
environment
where
everything
is
fairly
pure
and
healthy."