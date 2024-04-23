Anne Hathaway REVEALS 'Gross' Hollywood Audition Practices, Know What Bizarre Thing Happened With Oscar-Winner

Anne
Hathaway
Reveals
Bizarre
Hollywood
Practises:
People
wonder
that
Bollywood's
audition
practises
is
weird
but
you
will
be
shocked
to
know
that
Hollywood's
pratcises
is
even
weirder.
Devil
Wears
Prada
actress
Anne
Hathaway
recently
revealed
that
she
had
to
go
through
an
aweful
situation
that
left
her
"grossed." The
actress
recalled
a
moment
that
happened
with
her
back
in
2000s.
The
male
actors
working
opposite
to
her
in
the
movie
were
selected
through
an
unusual
process
that
used
to
leave
the
actresses
stunned.
To
note,
Anne
Hathaway
is
an
Oscar
winning
actress.
Actress
Anne
Hathaway
recalled
how
difficult
it
was
to
audition
back
in
2000s
in
Hollywood.
She
said,
"Back
in
the
2000s,
and
this
did
happen
to
me,
it
was
considered
normal
to
ask
an
actor
to
make
out
with
other
actors
to
test
for
chemistry,
which
is
actually
the
worst
way
to
do
it."
While
talking
to
V
Magazine,
the
actress
revealed
that
once
she
was
asked
to
kiss
10
men
in
a
day.
The
actress
said,
"I
was
told,
'We
have
10
guys
coming
today
and
you're
cast.
Aren't
you
excited
to
make
out
with
all
of
them?'
And
I
thought,
'Is
there
something
wrong
with
me?'"
Anne
confessed
being
left
"grossed"
out
by
the
situation.
Despite
finding
it
weird,
Anne
chose
to
act
as
if
she
was
excited
to
get
over
it.
The
Oscar
winning
actress
defended
the
practises
by
saying,
"It
wasn't
a
power
play;
no
one
was
trying
to
be
awful
or
hurt
me.
It
was
just
a
very
different
time,
and
now
we
know
better."
Anne
was
talking
about
her
movie
'The
Idea
of
You'.
Actor
Nicholas
Galitzine
was
starring
opposite
to
her
in
the
movie.
When
Nicholas
came
in
to
audition
for
the
part,
Anne
instantly
knew
he
was
it.
She
said,
"We
had
met
a
number
of
young
men
already,
but
I
remember
laughing
when
Nick
walked
in
because
he
was
so
ridiculously
perfect
for
the
part.
I
just
thought,
'He
is
it.'"
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 12:29 [IST]