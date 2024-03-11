Oscars 2024: America Ferrera Dishes Out Barbie Goals At The Red Carpet In Her Sparkly Pink Gown

America
Ferrera
bid
a
fond
awards
season
farewell
to
“Barbie”
on
Sunday
in
a
stunning,
sparkly
Versace
gown
in
the
film's
signature
pink,
while
Rita
Moreno
wore
a
huge
smile
and
a
statement
black
gown
from
Badgley
Mischka.
Hollywood's
big
night
in
Los
Angeles
included
few
fashion
risks,
with
many
sticking
to
classic
silhouettes,
black
and
other
standard
colors.
Emma
Stone
went
for
a
soft
pastel
strapless
look
in
mint
with
a
wide
peplum
at
the
waist.
It
was
Louis
Vuitton.
Moreno,
at
92,
waved
to
photographers
as
she
showed
off
her
pleated
taffeta
and
velvet
gown.
Brittany
Snow
offered
a
refreshing
show
of
color
in
a
bright
strapless
custom
Monot
dress
paired
with
a
statement
choker.
Lavender
had
a
moment
on
a
few.
So
did
Billie
Eilish
in
a
Chanel
schoolgirl
look
with
a
black
jacket,
pattern
skirt,
white
socks
and
black
Mary
Janes.
She
and
others
on
the
carpet
wore
red
pins
supporting
a
cease-fire
in
Gaza.
The
“Godzilla
Minus
One”
group,
meanwhile,
showed
up
carrying
toy
monsters.
Many
men
stuck
to
black
in
tuxedos
and
other
looks,
including
a
fashion
star
of
the
awards
season,
Colman
Domingo
in
a
double-breasted
tuxedo
look,
a
custom
Louis
Vuitton,
paired
with
western
boots
and
a
jewel
at
the
center
of
his
bow
tie.
"I
wanted
to
shine
like
a
diamond?
he
told
E!
“I'm
having
a
great
time.”
And
there
was
a
predictable
spray
of
sequins
for
the
women.
White
and
off-white
looks
also
represented.
There
was
lots
of
black
for
the
women,
too,
including
a
custom
Schiaparelli
for
Sandra
Hüller
with
extended
shoulders
and
the
perfect
fit.
Erika
Alexander
of
“American
Fiction”
wore
a
white
strapless
gown
with
a
black
skirt
trimmed
in
pastel
tulle.
The
designer,
Christian
Siriano,
said
it
was
made
in
a
miraculous
four
days.
Laverne
Cox,
working
the
carpet
for
E!,
was
the
epitome
of
Old
Hollywood
glam
in
an
hourglass
look
of
black
and
low-plunging
gold,
her
hair
piled
high
as
she
fluttered
a
feather-light
neck
piece
that
trailed
behind.
Her
look
is
vintage
Mugler.
Scott
George,
a
member
of
the
Osage
Nation
and
the
first
Indigenous
person
to
receive
an
Oscar
nomination
for
best
original
song,
was
among
the
early
arrivals
in
a
gray
look
trimmed
in
green
and
purple,
his
tie
in
matching
colors.
A
couple
of
little
cuties
in
nominated
short
films
were
delighted
to
walk.
Porché
Brinker
of
“The
Last
Repair
Shop”
was
in
ethereal
soft
blue,
and
Juliet
Donenfeld
of
“Red,
White
and
Blue”
looked
all-the-way
grown
up
in
a
blinged-out
strapless
dress.
Red,
an
“IT”
color
of
the
awards
season,
had
some
early
enthusiasts
as
arrivals
heated
up.
Some
walking
the
carpet
wore
red
pins
supporting
a
cease-fire
in
Gaza.
Issa
Rae,
a
red
carpet
standout,
stunned
in
plunging
deep
green.
The
top
sparkled
with
sequins.
“I
am
wearing
green
for
good
luck,”
she
said.
“I
wanted
to
feel
old
Hollywood.”
Gabrielle
Union
wore
another
stunner,
a
strong
silver
embellished
look
from
Carolina
Herrera
that
offered
an
armor
vibe.
“I
am
feeling
myself,”
Union
said.
Among
the
risk-takers?
Charlotte
Kemp
Muhl,
who
walked
with
Sean
Ono
Lennon
in
a
backless
and
near
sideless
black
dress.
Eugene
Lee
Wang,
following
in
the
footsteps
of
Billy
Porter,
donned
a
full
ball
skirt
with
a
crop
jacket.
Among
the
men
who
opted
out
of
black
was
Taylor
Zakhar
Perez
in
powder
blue.
Simu
Liu
of
“Barbie”
brought
the
Kenergy.
He
rocked
a
black
Fendi
look
with
a
wrap-around
jacket
closed
with
a
brooch.
"It's
a
fun
situation,
and
I
like
brooches,”
he
said.
