Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone & Oppenheimer Win Top Laurels; Here’s Full Winner List

The much awaited 96th Academy Awards, which took place on March 11 (IST), has been all over the headlines today. After all, the prestigious event honoured the best performances of the year in various categories. Interestingly, Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer has ruled the nominations and is expected to win the big laurels at Oscars 2024. On the other hand, Ema Stone starrer Poor Things has also been the star of the evening.

And while the prestigious Oscars 2024 has been witnessing several memorable moments including John Cena going naked to present the best costume award to Robert Downey Jr winning his first Oscars; here's the complete winner list for 96th Academy Awards.

Oscars 2024 Winners List

Best Picture - Oppenheimer

Best Director - Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Actor - Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Actress - Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actor - Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Best Supporting Actress - Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Animated Feature Film - The Boy and the Heron

Best Sound - The Zone of Interest

Best Original Score - Oppenheimer

Best Cinematography - Oppenheimer

Best Original Song - What Was I Made For (Barbie)

Best Costume Design - Poor Things

Best Documentary Feature Film - 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film - The Last Repair Shop

Best Film Editing - Oppenheimer

Best International Feature Film - The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup and Hairstyling - Poor Things

Best Production Design - Poor Things

Best Animated Short Film - War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live Action Short Film - The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Visual Effects - Godzilla Minus One

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - American Fiction

Best Writing (Original Screenplay) - Anatomy of a Fall