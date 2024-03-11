Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone & Oppenheimer Win Top Laurels; Here’s Full Winner List

The
much
awaited
96th
Academy
Awards,
which
took
place
on
March
11
(IST),
has
been
all
over
the
headlines
today.
After
all,
the
prestigious
event
honoured
the
best
performances
of
the
year
in
various
categories.
Interestingly,
Cillian
Murphy
starrer
Oppenheimer
has
ruled
the
nominations
and
is
expected
to
win
the
big
laurels
at
Oscars
2024.
On
the
other
hand,
Ema
Stone
starrer
Poor
Things
has
also
been
the
star
of
the
evening.
And
while
the
prestigious
Oscars
2024
has
been
witnessing
several
memorable
moments
including
John
Cena
going
naked
to
present
the
best
costume
award
to
Robert
Downey
Jr
winning
his
first
Oscars;
here's
the
complete
winner
list
for
96th
Academy
Awards.
Oscars
2024
Winners
List
Best
Picture
-
Oppenheimer
Best
Director
-
Christopher
Nolan
(Oppenheimer)
Best
Actor
-
Cillian
Murphy
(Oppenheimer)
Best
Actress
-
Emma
Stone
(Poor
Things)
Best
Supporting
Actor
-
Robert
Downey
Jr.
(Oppenheimer)
Best
Supporting
Actress
-
Da'Vine
Joy
Randolph
(The
Holdovers)
Best
Animated
Feature
Film
-
The
Boy
and
the
Heron
Best
Sound
-
The
Zone
of
Interest
Best
Original
Score
-
Oppenheimer
Best
Cinematography
-
Oppenheimer
Best
Original
Song
-
What
Was
I
Made
For
(Barbie)
Best
Costume
Design
-
Poor
Things
Best
Documentary
Feature
Film
-
20
Days
in
Mariupol
Best
Documentary
Short
Film
-
The
Last
Repair
Shop
Best
Film
Editing
-
Oppenheimer
Best
International
Feature
Film
-
The
Zone
of
Interest
Best
Makeup
and
Hairstyling
-
Poor
Things
Best
Production
Design
-
Poor
Things
Best
Animated
Short
Film
-
War
Is
Over!
Inspired
by
the
Music
of
John
&
Yoko
Best
Live
Action
Short
Film
-
The
Wonderful
Story
of
Henry
Sugar
Best
Visual
Effects
-
Godzilla
Minus
One
Best
Writing
(Adapted
Screenplay)
-
American
Fiction
Best
Writing
(Original
Screenplay)
-
Anatomy
of
a
Fall