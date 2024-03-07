Oscars 2024: How Many Oscars India Has Won Till Date? The Success Ratio Might Shock You

Oscars
2024:
India's
journey
at
the
Oscars
has
been
a
blend
of
nominations
and
victories,
marking
its
presence
on
the
global
cinematic
stage.
With
a
tally
of
20
nominations
and
10
wins,
Indian
cinema
has
showcased
its
artistic
diversity
and
technical
prowess
at
the
Academy
Awards.
The
Oscars,
hosted
by
the
Academy
of
Motion
Picture
Arts
and
Sciences,
stand
as
a
testament
to
cinematic
excellence,
celebrating
achievements
across
various
facets
of
filmmaking.
India's
Oscar
Milestones
India's
Oscar
odyssey
began
with
Mehboob
Khan's
Mother
India
in
1958,
competing
for
Best
International
Feature
Film.
Although
it
didn't
win,
it
set
the
stage
for
future
Indian
entries.
The
turning
point
came
in
1982
with
the
National
Film
Development
Corporation
of
India
co-producing
Gandhi.
The
55th
Academy
Awards
saw
India
clinching
its
first
Oscar
with
Bhanu
Athaiya
winning
for
costume
design,
while
Ravi
Shankar
was
nominated
for
Best
Original
Score.
The
95th
Academy
Awards
were
significant
for
India,
with
RRR
and
The
Elephant
Whisperers
winning
in
their
respective
categories,
marking
historic
firsts
for
Indian
cinema.
Notable
Nominations
and
Wins
India's
contributions
have
been
recognized
across
various
categories
over
the
years.
From
Mother
India's
nomination
in
1958
to
the
recent
wins
by
RRR
for
Best
Original
Song
and
The
Elephant
Whisperers
for
Best
Documentary
Short
Film
in
2023,
Indian
cinema's
versatility
is
evident.
Notably,
the
2009
film
Slumdog
Millionaire
swept
the
Oscars,
winning
in
multiple
categories
including
Best
Original
Score
and
Best
Original
Song.
In
1992,
Satyajit
Ray
was
honored
with
an
Honorary
Academy
Award,
highlighting
his
influence
on
global
cinema.
Furthermore,
technical
brilliance
was
acknowledged
when
Rahul
Thakkar
and
Cottalango
Leon
in
2016,
and
Vikas
Sathaye
in
2018,
received
the
Academy
Award
for
Technical
Achievement.
India's
Cinematic
Representation
at
the
Oscars
Over
the
years,
India
has
made
its
mark
with
a
50
per
cent
success
rate
from
its
20
nominations.
Each
nomination
and
win
not
only
elevates
the
profile
of
Indian
cinema
on
the
international
stage
but
also
inspires
countless
filmmakers
and
artists
within
the
country.
From
Mother
India's
initial
nomination
to
the
recent
achievements
at
the
95th
Academy
Awards,
India's
cinematic
journey
at
the
Oscars
showcases
the
depth
and
diversity
of
its
film
industry.
These
milestones
reflect
India's
growing
influence
in
global
cinema,
celebrating
its
stories,
culture,
and
technical
innovation.