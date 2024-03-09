Oscars 2024: Mother India, Salaam Bombay, Lagaan- Oscar-Nominated Indian Films To Watch On OTT

Oscars
2024:
The
96th
Academy
Awards
is
quickly
approaching,
set
for
March
10,
and
film
enthusiasts
are
on
the
edge
of
their
seats,
anticipating
the
winners
among
the
heavy
hitters
like
'Oppenheimer',
'Barbie',
'Poor
Things',
and
'Past
Lives'.
Indian
cinema,
with
its
rich
legacy,
has
again
made
its
mark
with
nominations
in
various
categories.
For
those
eager
to
catch
up
on
Oscar-nominated
or
winning
films
from
India,
several
are
available
on
popular
OTT
platforms.
Indian
Gems
at
the
Oscars
'RRR'
created
a
buzz
nationally
and
internationally,
starring
Ram
Charan
and
Jr
NTR.
The
film,
which
also
features
Ajay
Devgn,
Alia
Bhatt,
Olivia
Morris,
Ray
Stevenson,
and
Alison
Doody,
won
an
Oscar
for
Best
Original
Song
for
'Naatu
Naatu'.
It's
available
on
Netflix,
Zee5,
and
Hotstar.
'Mother
India',
featuring
Nargis,
Sunil
Dutt,
Rajendra
Kumar,
and
Raaj
Kumar,
is
a
tale
of
resilience
and
struggle
directed
by
Mehboob
Khan.
It
was
in
the
running
for
the
Academy
Award
for
Best
International
Feature
Film
and
is
streaming
on
Prime
Video.
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra's
'An
Encounter
With
Faces'
shines
a
light
on
children
in
an
orphanage.
This
short
documentary
was
nominated
in
1978
for
an
Academy
Award
for
Documentary
Short
Subject
and
can
be
watched
on
YouTube.
'Salaam
Bombay',
focusing
on
a
boy
named
Krishna
navigating
Mumbai's
slums,
stars
Shafiq
Syed,
Raghuvir
Yadav,
and
others.
It
was
a
contender
for
the
Academy
Award
for
Best
International
Feature
Film
and
is
also
available
on
YouTube.
'Lagaan:
Once
Upon
A
Time
In
India'
tells
the
story
of
Bhuvan's
challenge
against
Captain
Andrew
Russell
in
a
cricket
match
to
avoid
taxes.
Starring
Aamir
Khan,
Gracy
Singh,
and
others,
it
was
nominated
for
the
Academy
Award
for
Best
Foreign
Language
Film
and
is
on
Netflix.
In
'The
White
Tiger',
Balram's
journey
from
a
village
boy
to
a
successful
entrepreneur
is
depicted.
With
Adarsh
Gourav,
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas,
and
Rajkummar
Rao
leading,
it
was
up
for
Best
Adapted
Screenplay
at
the
93rd
Academy
Awards
and
is
on
Netflix.
'The
Elephant
Whisperers' explores
the
relationship
between
a
couple
and
an
orphaned
elephant,
winning
Best
Documentary
Short
Film
at
the
95th
Academy
Awards.
It's
the
first
Indian
film
to
win
in
this
category,
available
on
Netflix.
'All
That
Breathes',
directed
by
Shaunak
Sen,
showcases
two
brothers'
efforts
to
save
injured
birds.
Nominated
for
Best
Documentary
Feature
Film,
it's
on
JioCinema.
'Writing
With
Fire',
detailing
journalist
Meera's
rise
in
a
male-dominated
field,
was
nominated
for
Best
Documentary
Feature.
This
inspiring
story
is
awaiting
viewers
on
digital
platforms.
As
the
Oscars
approach,
these
films
offer
a
glimpse
into
the
diverse
and
rich
storytelling
that
Indian
cinema
brings
to
the
global
stage.
Whether
it's
drama,
action,
or
documentary,
there's
something
for
everyone
in
this
selection
of
Oscar-nominated
or
winning
Indian
films
available
on
various
OTT
platforms.
Oscars
2024
will
be
available
for
viewing
online
on
Disney+Hotstar
on
March
11.