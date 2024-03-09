Oscars 2024: Mother India, Salaam Bombay, Lagaan- Oscar-Nominated Indian Films To Watch On OTT

Oscars 2024: The 96th Academy Awards is quickly approaching, set for March 10, and film enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats, anticipating the winners among the heavy hitters like 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie', 'Poor Things', and 'Past Lives'. Indian cinema, with its rich legacy, has again made its mark with nominations in various categories. For those eager to catch up on Oscar-nominated or winning films from India, several are available on popular OTT platforms.

Indian Gems at the Oscars

'RRR' created a buzz nationally and internationally, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film, which also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody, won an Oscar for Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. It's available on Netflix, Zee5, and Hotstar.

'Mother India', featuring Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar, and Raaj Kumar, is a tale of resilience and struggle directed by Mehboob Khan. It was in the running for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film and is streaming on Prime Video.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'An Encounter With Faces' shines a light on children in an orphanage. This short documentary was nominated in 1978 for an Academy Award for Documentary Short Subject and can be watched on YouTube.

'Salaam Bombay', focusing on a boy named Krishna navigating Mumbai's slums, stars Shafiq Syed, Raghuvir Yadav, and others. It was a contender for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film and is also available on YouTube.

'Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India' tells the story of Bhuvan's challenge against Captain Andrew Russell in a cricket match to avoid taxes. Starring Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, and others, it was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and is on Netflix.

In 'The White Tiger', Balram's journey from a village boy to a successful entrepreneur is depicted. With Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Rajkummar Rao leading, it was up for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 93rd Academy Awards and is on Netflix.

'The Elephant Whisperers' explores the relationship between a couple and an orphaned elephant, winning Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards. It's the first Indian film to win in this category, available on Netflix.

'All That Breathes', directed by Shaunak Sen, showcases two brothers' efforts to save injured birds. Nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film, it's on JioCinema.

'Writing With Fire', detailing journalist Meera's rise in a male-dominated field, was nominated for Best Documentary Feature. This inspiring story is awaiting viewers on digital platforms.

As the Oscars approach, these films offer a glimpse into the diverse and rich storytelling that Indian cinema brings to the global stage. Whether it's drama, action, or documentary, there's something for everyone in this selection of Oscar-nominated or winning Indian films available on various OTT platforms.

Oscars 2024 will be available for viewing online on Disney+Hotstar on March 11.