Oscars 2024 Nominations: Best Actor, Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor Nominees Are

Oscars
2024:
The
entertainment
world
is
buzzing
with
anticipation
as
the
nominees
for
various
categories
have
been
announced,
showcasing
a
wide
array
of
talent
and
storytelling
prowess.
Leading
the
charge
in
the
Best
Actor
category,
Bradley
Cooper
delivers
a
stunning
performance
in
"Maestro," captivating
audiences
with
a
range
of
emotions.
Cillian
Murphy's
role
in
"Oppenheimer"
offers
a
deep
dive
into
historical
complexities,
while
Colman
Domingo
in
"Rustin"
impresses
with
his
quiet
strength.
Paul
Giamatti
in
"The
Holdovers"
and
Jeffrey
Wright
in
"American
Fiction"
both
bring
profound
depth
and
vivid
storytelling
to
their
roles.
In
the
Best
Supporting
Actor
category,
Sterling
K.
Brown
for
"American
Fiction" and
Robert
Downey
Jr.
in
"Oppenheimer"
shine
brightly,
each
bringing
unique
nuances
to
their
performances.
Robert
De
Niro
in
"Killers
of
the
Flower
Moon,"
Mark
Ruffalo
in
"Poor
Things,"
and
Ryan
Gosling
in
"Barbie"
also
deliver
memorable
performances,
adding
depth
and
emotion
to
their
respective
films.
The
Best
Actress
nominees
feature
Annette
Bening
in
"Nyad," exploring
resilience,
and
Sandra
Hüller
in
"Anatomy
of
a
Fall,"
portraying
the
unraveling
of
a
life.
Lily
Gladstone
in
"Killers
of
the
Flower
Moon,"
Carey
Mulligan
in
"Maestro,"
and
Emma
Stone
in
"Poor
Things"
each
offer
poignant
and
impactful
performances.
The
Best
Supporting
Actress
category
boasts
talents
like
Emily
Blunt
in
"Oppenheimer," Jodie
Foster
in
"Nyad,"
and
Danielle
Brooks
in
"The
Color
Purple."
America
Ferrera's
role
in
"Barbie"
and
Da'Vine
Joy
Randolph
in
"The
Holdovers"
showcase
their
versatility
and
commanding
presence.
For
Best
Director,
nominees
include
Justine
Triet
for
"Anatomy
of
a
Fall,"
Martin
Scorsese
for
"Killers
of
the
Flower
Moon,"
and
Christopher
Nolan
for
"Oppenheimer."
Yorgos
Lanthimos
with
"Poor
Things"
and
Jonathan
Glazer's
"The
Zone
of
Interest"
are
also
recognized
for
their
exceptional
direction.
Documentary
films
such
as
"Bobi
Wine:
The
People's
President"
and
"The
Eternal
Memory"
are
nominated
alongside
"Four
Daughters,"
"To
Kill
a
Tiger,"
and
"20
Days
in
Mariupol,"
each
offering
unique
insights
into
diverse
subjects.
In
the
animated
feature
film
category,
"The
Boy
and
the
Heron,"
"Elemental,"
"Nimona,"
"Robot
Dreams,"
and
"Spider-Man:
Across
the
Spider-Verse"
are
celebrated
for
their
creativity
and
storytelling.
The
international
film
scene
is
represented
in
the
Best
International
Feature
Film
category,
with
"Io
Capitano,"
"Perfect
Days,"
"Society
of
the
Snow,"
"The
Teachers' Lounge,"
and
"The
Zone
of
Interest"
capturing
audiences
with
tales
from
around
the
globe.
Finally,
the
Best
Film
category
highlights
"American
Fiction,"
"Anatomy
of
a
Fall,"
"Barbie,"
"The
Holdovers,"
and
"Killers
of
the
Flower
Moon,"
among
others,
each
offering
captivating
narratives
and
compelling
performances
that
have
garnered
critical
acclaim.
As
the
entertainment
industry
continues
to
celebrate
excellence
in
filmmaking,
these
nominees
represent
the
best
in
storytelling,
direction,
and
performance,
promising
an
exciting
awards
season
ahead.