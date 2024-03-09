Oscars 2024 Nominations: Best Actor, Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor Nominees Are

Oscars 2024: The entertainment world is buzzing with anticipation as the nominees for various categories have been announced, showcasing a wide array of talent and storytelling prowess. Leading the charge in the Best Actor category, Bradley Cooper delivers a stunning performance in "Maestro," captivating audiences with a range of emotions. Cillian Murphy's role in "Oppenheimer" offers a deep dive into historical complexities, while Colman Domingo in "Rustin" impresses with his quiet strength. Paul Giamatti in "The Holdovers" and Jeffrey Wright in "American Fiction" both bring profound depth and vivid storytelling to their roles.

In the Best Supporting Actor category, Sterling K. Brown for "American Fiction" and Robert Downey Jr. in "Oppenheimer" shine brightly, each bringing unique nuances to their performances. Robert De Niro in "Killers of the Flower Moon," Mark Ruffalo in "Poor Things," and Ryan Gosling in "Barbie" also deliver memorable performances, adding depth and emotion to their respective films.

The Best Actress nominees feature Annette Bening in "Nyad," exploring resilience, and Sandra Hüller in "Anatomy of a Fall," portraying the unraveling of a life. Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon," Carey Mulligan in "Maestro," and Emma Stone in "Poor Things" each offer poignant and impactful performances.

The Best Supporting Actress category boasts talents like Emily Blunt in "Oppenheimer," Jodie Foster in "Nyad," and Danielle Brooks in "The Color Purple." America Ferrera's role in "Barbie" and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in "The Holdovers" showcase their versatility and commanding presence.

For Best Director, nominees include Justine Triet for "Anatomy of a Fall," Martin Scorsese for "Killers of the Flower Moon," and Christopher Nolan for "Oppenheimer." Yorgos Lanthimos with "Poor Things" and Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest" are also recognized for their exceptional direction.

Documentary films such as "Bobi Wine: The People's President" and "The Eternal Memory" are nominated alongside "Four Daughters," "To Kill a Tiger," and "20 Days in Mariupol," each offering unique insights into diverse subjects. In the animated feature film category, "The Boy and the Heron," "Elemental," "Nimona," "Robot Dreams," and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" are celebrated for their creativity and storytelling.

The international film scene is represented in the Best International Feature Film category, with "Io Capitano," "Perfect Days," "Society of the Snow," "The Teachers' Lounge," and "The Zone of Interest" capturing audiences with tales from around the globe.

Finally, the Best Film category highlights "American Fiction," "Anatomy of a Fall," "Barbie," "The Holdovers," and "Killers of the Flower Moon," among others, each offering captivating narratives and compelling performances that have garnered critical acclaim.

As the entertainment industry continues to celebrate excellence in filmmaking, these nominees represent the best in storytelling, direction, and performance, promising an exciting awards season ahead.