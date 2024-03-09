Oscars 2024: Oscar Best Picture Winners And Nominees In Last One Decade- Academy Awards List

Since
1929,
the
Academy
Awards,
also
known
as
the
Oscars,
have
celebrated
cinematic
achievements
with
the
Best
Picture
award,
a
significant
honour
recognizing
the
film's
producers.
This
accolade
stands
out
as
every
member
of
the
Academy
of
Motion
Picture
Arts
and
Sciences
(AMPAS)
has
the
privilege
to
nominate
and
vote
for
the
final
winner,
making
it
a
unique
category.
The
Best
Picture
award
traditionally
wraps
up
the
ceremony,
spotlighting
it
as
the
event's
most
prestigious
prize.
This
year,
the
Oscars
have
nominated
10
films
for
Best
Picture,
showcasing
a
diverse
range
of
storytelling
and
filmmaking
excellence.
The
contenders
include
"Oppenheimer,"
"Barbie,"
"Poor
Things,"
"Anatomy
of
a
Fall,"
"The
Holdovers,"
"American
Fiction,"
"Killers
of
the
Flower
Moon,"
"Maestro,"
"Past
Lives," and
"The
Zone
of
Interest."
As
the
Oscars
2024
approaches,
anticipation
grows
around
which
film
will
claim
the
top
honour.
Decade
of
Best
Picture
Winners
and
Nominees
Reflecting
on
the
past
decade,
the
Oscars
have
recognized
a
variety
of
films
that
have
captivated
audiences
and
critics
alike.
Here's
a
glance
at
the
winners
and
their
fellow
nominees
over
the
last
ten
years:
Year
Winner
Nominees
2013
12
Years
a
Slave
American
Hustle,
Captain
Phillips,
Dallas
Buyers
Club,
Gravity,
Her,
Nebraska,
Philomena,
The
Wolf
of
Wall
Street
2014
Spotlight
The
Big
Short,
Bridge
of
Spies,
Brooklyn,
Mad
Max:
Fury
Road,
The
Martian,
The
Revenant,
Room
2015
Moonlight
Arrival,
Fences,
Hacksaw
Ridge,
Hell
or
High
Water,
Hidden
Figures,
La
La
Land,
Lion,
Manchester
by
the
Sea
2016
The
Shape
of
Water
Call
Me
By
Your
Name,
Darkest
Hour,
Dunkirk,
Get
Out,
Lady
Bird,
Phantom
Thread,
The
Post,
Three
Billboards
Outside
Ebbing,
Missouri
2017
Green
Book
BlacKkKlansman,
Bohemian
Rhapsody,
The
Favourite,
Roma,
A
Star
Is
Born,
Vice
2018
Parasite
Ford
v
Ferrari,
The
Irishman,
Jojo
Rabbit,
Joker,
Little
Women,
Marriage
Story,
1917,
Once
Upon
a
Time
in
Hollywood
2019
Nomadland
The
Trial
of
the
Chicago
7,
Sound
of
Metal,
Promising
Young
Woman,
The
Father,
Judas
and
the
Black
Messiah,
Mank,
Minari
2020
CODA
Belfast,
Don't
Look
Up,
Drive
My
Car,
Dune,
King
Richard,
Licorice
Pizza,
Nightmare
Alley,
The
Power
of
the
Dog,
West
Side
Story
2021
Everything
Everywhere
All
at
Once
All
Quiet
on
the
Western
Front,
Avatar:
The
Way
of
Water,
The
Banshees
of
Inisherin,
Elvis,
The
Fabelmans,
Tar,
Top
Gun:
Maverick,
Triangle
of
Sadness,
Women
Talking
The
Oscars
have
long
been
a
celebration
of
cinematic
art,
recognizing
films
that
leave
an
indelible
mark
on
culture
and
society.
As
we
look
forward
to
the
Oscars
2024,
the
anticipation
builds
to
see
which
film
will
join
the
ranks
of
these
esteemed
winners.
The
Best
Picture
category
not
only
celebrates
the
year's
finest
in
cinema
but
also
reflects
the
evolving
landscape
of
storytelling
in
film.