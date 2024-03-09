Oscars 2024: Oscar Best Picture Winners And Nominees In Last One Decade- Academy Awards List

Since 1929, the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, have celebrated cinematic achievements with the Best Picture award, a significant honour recognizing the film's producers. This accolade stands out as every member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has the privilege to nominate and vote for the final winner, making it a unique category. The Best Picture award traditionally wraps up the ceremony, spotlighting it as the event's most prestigious prize.



This year, the Oscars have nominated 10 films for Best Picture, showcasing a diverse range of storytelling and filmmaking excellence. The contenders include "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Poor Things," "Anatomy of a Fall," "The Holdovers," "American Fiction," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Past Lives," and "The Zone of Interest." As the Oscars 2024 approaches, anticipation grows around which film will claim the top honour.

Decade of Best Picture Winners and Nominees

Reflecting on the past decade, the Oscars have recognized a variety of films that have captivated audiences and critics alike. Here's a glance at the winners and their fellow nominees over the last ten years:

Year Winner Nominees 2013 12 Years a Slave American Hustle, Captain Phillips, Dallas Buyers Club, Gravity, Her, Nebraska, Philomena, The Wolf of Wall Street 2014 Spotlight The Big Short, Bridge of Spies, Brooklyn, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Martian, The Revenant, Room 2015 Moonlight Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea 2016 The Shape of Water Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 2017 Green Book BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Roma, A Star Is Born, Vice 2018 Parasite Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 2019 Nomadland The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sound of Metal, Promising Young Woman, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari 2020 CODA Belfast, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story 2021 Everything Everywhere All at Once All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking

The Oscars have long been a celebration of cinematic art, recognizing films that leave an indelible mark on culture and society. As we look forward to the Oscars 2024, the anticipation builds to see which film will join the ranks of these esteemed winners. The Best Picture category not only celebrates the year's finest in cinema but also reflects the evolving landscape of storytelling in film.