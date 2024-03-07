Oscars 2024 Prediction: Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro- Who Will Win Best Supporting Actor At Academy Awards?

Oscars
2024:
The
Oscars,
a
ceremony
rich
in
history
and
prestige,
have
been
celebrating
the
achievements
of
actors
and
filmmakers
since
the
9th
Academy
Awards.
One
of
the
highly
anticipated
categories
each
year
is
the
Best
Supporting
Actor
award,
recognizing
exceptional
talent
in
supporting
roles.
From
its
inception,
where
winners
received
plaques,
to
the
present
day
where
the
iconic
Oscar
statuette
is
awarded,
this
category
has
seen
87
actors
honored
for
their
outstanding
performances.
Walter
Brennan
was
the
first
to
receive
this
accolade
for
"Come
and
Get
It," with
Ke
Huy
Quan
being
the
latest
recipient
for
"Everything
Everywhere
All
at
Once."
Top
Contenders
for
Best
Supporting
Actor
at
the
Oscars
2024
In
the
upcoming
2024
Oscars,
several
actors
have
emerged
as
frontrunners
in
the
Best
Supporting
Actor
category,
showcasing
a
diverse
range
of
performances.
Sterling
K.
Brown
delivers
a
compelling
performance
in
"American
Fiction" as
Dr.
Clifford
"Cliff"
Ellison.
Directed
by
Cord
Jefferson,
the
film
explores
the
life
of
a
disillusioned
novelist-professor
whose
satirical
take
on
stereotypical
Black
literature
is
mistakenly
taken
seriously
by
the
liberal
elite.
Robert
De
Niro
is
another
notable
contender
for
his
role
in
"Killers
of
the
Flower
Moon." This
epic
western
crime
drama,
directed
by
Martin
Scorsese,
features
De
Niro
as
William
King
Hale.
The
film
is
an
adaptation
of
David
Grann's
2017
non-fiction
book,
delving
into
a
series
of
murders
in
the
Osage
nation.
Robert
Downey
Jr.
is
in
the
running
for
his
portrayal
of
Lewis
Strauss
in
"Oppenheimer." Directed
by
Christopher
Nolan,
this
epic
biographical
thriller
shines
a
light
on
J.
Robert
Oppenheimer,
played
by
Cillian
Murphy,
and
his
significant
role
in
the
development
of
the
atomic
bomb.
Downey
Jr.'s
performance
adds
depth
to
the
narrative,
focusing
on
the
historical
figures
behind
the
Manhattan
Project.
Ryan
Gosling
is
nominated
for
his
role
as
Ken
in
"Barbie,"
a
fantasy
comedy
film
directed
by
Greta
Gerwig.
Alongside
Margot
Robbie,
who
plays
Barbie,
Gosling's
portrayal
explores
themes
of
self-discovery
and
adventure,
bringing
a
fresh
perspective
to
the
iconic
Mattel
characters.
Mark
Ruffalo
rounds
out
the
list
of
top
contenders
with
his
performance
in
"Poor
Things."
Directed
by
Yorgos
Lanthimos
and
based
on
Alasdair
Gray's
novel,
the
film
tells
the
story
of
Bella
Baxter,
played
by
Emma
Stone,
and
her
tumultuous
relationship
with
Duncan
Wedderburn,
a
character
brought
to
life
by
Ruffalo's
nuanced
performance.
The
Best
Supporting
Actor
category
at
the
Oscars
2024
promises
to
be
a
showcase
of
talent,
with
these
actors
delivering
performances
that
have
captured
the
attention
of
audiences
and
critics
alike.
As
the
Oscars
approach,
anticipation
builds
to
see
which
actor
will
take
home
the
prestigious
award.