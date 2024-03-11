Oscars 2024: Protests Over Israel's War In Gaza Snarl Traffic Outside 96th Academy Awards

Protests
over
Israel's
war
in
Gaza
snarled
traffic
around
the
Academy
Awards
on
Sunday,
slowing
stars'
arrival
at
the
red
carpet
and
turning
the
Oscar
spotlight
toward
the
ongoing
conflict.
Scattered
demonstrations
were
held
in
the
vicinity
around
the
Oscars
on
Sunday.
Los
Angeles
police,
which
had
expected
protests,
beefed
up
their
already
extensive
presence.
The
Dolby
Theatre
and
the
red
carpet
leading
into
it
are
cordoned
off
for
several
blocks
in
every
direction.
But
protesters
carrying
signs
and
chanting
for
ceasefire
disrupted
traffic
near
security
checkpoints
on
Sunset
Blvd.
Some
arrivals
were
slowed
by
as
much
as
an
hour.
Some
protesters
shouted
“Shame!”
at
those
trying
to
reach
the
Oscars.
Police
in
helmets
and
wielding
batons
declared
an
unlawful
assembly
and
threatened
arrest.
Several
attendees,
including
Billie
Eilish
and
Finneas,
best
song
nominees
for
“What
Was
I
Made
For?”
from
“Barbie,”
wore
pins
for
Gaza.
Ava
DuVernay
and
Ramy
Youssef
were
also
among
those
wearing
pins.
The
Oscars,
kicking
off
on
ABC
at
7
p.m.
EDT
Sunday,
are
springing
forward
an
hour
earlier
than
usual
due
to
daylight
saving
time.
But
aside
from
the
time
shift,
this
year's
show
is
going
for
many
tried-and-true
Academy
Awards
traditions.
Jimmy
Kimmel
is
back
as
host.
Past
winners
are
flocking
back
as
presenters.
And
a
big
studio
epic
is
poised
for
a
major
awards
haul.
“Oppenheimer,”
the
blockbuster
biopic,
is
widely
expected
to
overpower
all
competition
—
including
its
release-date
companion,
“Barbie”
—
at
an
election-year
Oscars
that
could
turn
into
a
coronation
for
Christopher
Nolan.
Still,
much
is
circling
around
this
year's
show.
Aside
from
the
Israel-Hamas
war,
the
war
in
Ukraine
will
be
on
some
attendees' minds,
particularly
those
of
the
journalist
filmmakers
behind
the
documentary
favorite,
“20
Days
in
Mariupol.”
“Our
hearts
are
in
Ukraine,”
said
Mstyslav
Chernov,
the
Ukrainian
filmmaker
and
AP
journalist
who
directed
“20
Days
in
Mariupol.”
And
with
the
presidential
election
in
full
swing,
politics
could
be
an
unavoidable
topic
despite
an
awards
season
that's
played
out
largely
in
a
vacuum.
Hollywood
also
has
plenty
of
its
own
storm
clouds
to
concern
itself
with.
The
2023
movie
year
was
defined
by
a
prolonged
strike
over
the
future
of
an
industry
that's
reckoning
with
the
onset
of
streaming,
artificial
intelligence
and
shifting
moviegoer
tastes
that
have
tested
even
the
most
bankable
brands.
The
academy,
while
also
widely
nominating
films
like
“Killers
of
the
Flower
Moon”
and
“Poor
Things,”
embraced
both
“Oppenheimer,”
the
lead
nominee
with
13
nods,
and
Greta
Gerwig's
“Barbie,”
the
year's
biggest
hit
with
more
than
USD
1.4
billion
in
ticket
sales
and
eight
nominations.
Historically,
having
big
movies
in
the
mix
for
the
Oscars'
top
awards
has
been
good
for
broadcast
ratings.
The
Academy
Awards'
largest
audience
ever
came
when
James
Cameron's
“Titanic”
swept
the
1998
Oscars.
Last
year's
ceremony,
where
a
very
different
best-picture
contender
in
“Everything
Everywhere
All
at
Once”
triumphed,
was
watched
by
18.7
million
people,
up
12
per
cent
from
the
year
prior.
ABC
and
the
academy
are
hoping
to
continue
the
upward
trend
after
a
nadir
in
2021,
when
9.85
million
watched
a
pandemic-diminished
telecast
relocated
to
Los
Angeles'
Union
Station.
(AP)
