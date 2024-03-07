Oscars 2024: Will Smith's Slapgate To La La Land Envelopegate; Here's A Look At Some Big Controversies

The
Oscars,
also
known
as
the
Academy
Awards,
are
just
around
the
corner.
This
prestigious
event,
organized
by
the
Academy
of
Motion
Picture
Arts
and
Sciences
(AMPAS),
celebrates
the
best
in
American
and
international
cinema.
Established
in
1929,
the
Oscars
have
grown
to
become
the
film
industry's
most
notable
award
ceremony,
with
winners
taking
home
the
iconic
Oscar
statuette.
However,
this
celebrated
event
has
not
been
without
its
share
of
controversies,
including
envelope
mix-ups,
diversity
issues,
and
accusations
of
bias.
One
of
the
most
talked-about
incidents
in
recent
years
was
the
altercation
between
Will
Smith
and
Chris
Rock
at
the
2022
Oscars.
Chris
Rock,
while
presenting
an
award,
made
a
joke
about
Jada
Pinkett
Smith's
lack
of
hair,
referencing
her
alopecia
condition.
Will
Smith,
initially
laughing,
reacted
by
walking
up
to
the
stage
and
striking
Rock
across
the
face.
Another
unforgettable
moment
occurred
in
2017,
known
as
the
"Envelopegate." During
the
89th
Academy
Awards,
presenters
Faye
Dunaway
and
Warren
Beatty
mistakenly
announced
La
La
Land
as
the
Best
Picture
winner,
only
to
correct
the
mistake
minutes
later
to
award
Moonlight.
This
mix-up
caused
considerable
embarrassment
for
the
Academy.
The
#OscarsSoWhite
controversy
in
2016
highlighted
the
lack
of
diversity
among
nominees,
sparking
widespread
criticism
and
leading
to
changes
in
the
Academy's
voting
and
membership
processes.
Going
further
back,
the
1989
Oscars
featured
a
widely
panned
opening
ceremony
with
Rob
Lowe
and
Snow
White,
which
is
still
remembered
as
one
of
the
ceremony's
most
awkward
moments.
Additionally,
Marlon
Brando's
refusal
of
the
Best
Actor
award
in
1973
through
a
Native
American
activist's
speech
on
stage
brought
attention
to
the
mistreatment
of
Native
Americans
in
the
film
industry.
In
2003,
Adrien
Brody's
unexpected
kiss
with
Halle
Berry,
upon
winning
the
Best
Actor
award,
sparked
controversy
for
being
unscripted
and
inappropriate.
Furthermore,
the
2006
Oscars
saw
the
film
Crash
winning
Best
Picture
over
Brokeback
Mountain,
a
decision
that
surprised
many
and
led
to
accusations
of
the
Academy
failing
to
acknowledge
the
significance
of
Brokeback
Mountain
as
a
groundbreaking
LGBTQ+
film.
Despite
its
prestigious
status,
the
Oscars
have
consistently
been
a
platform
where
unexpected
events
and
controversies
emerge,
reflecting
the
complexities
and
evolving
nature
of
the
film
industry
and
its
audience.
As
the
Oscars
2023
approaches,
anticipation
builds
not
only
for
the
celebration
of
cinematic
excellence
but
also
for
the
moments
that
will
be
remembered
in
years
to
come.