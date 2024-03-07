Oscars 2024: Will Smith's Slapgate To La La Land Envelopegate; Here's A Look At Some Big Controversies

The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, are just around the corner. This prestigious event, organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), celebrates the best in American and international cinema. Established in 1929, the Oscars have grown to become the film industry's most notable award ceremony, with winners taking home the iconic Oscar statuette. However, this celebrated event has not been without its share of controversies, including envelope mix-ups, diversity issues, and accusations of bias.

One of the most talked-about incidents in recent years was the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Chris Rock, while presenting an award, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's lack of hair, referencing her alopecia condition. Will Smith, initially laughing, reacted by walking up to the stage and striking Rock across the face.

Another unforgettable moment occurred in 2017, known as the "Envelopegate." During the 89th Academy Awards, presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner, only to correct the mistake minutes later to award Moonlight. This mix-up caused considerable embarrassment for the Academy.

The #OscarsSoWhite controversy in 2016 highlighted the lack of diversity among nominees, sparking widespread criticism and leading to changes in the Academy's voting and membership processes.

Going further back, the 1989 Oscars featured a widely panned opening ceremony with Rob Lowe and Snow White, which is still remembered as one of the ceremony's most awkward moments. Additionally, Marlon Brando's refusal of the Best Actor award in 1973 through a Native American activist's speech on stage brought attention to the mistreatment of Native Americans in the film industry.

In 2003, Adrien Brody's unexpected kiss with Halle Berry, upon winning the Best Actor award, sparked controversy for being unscripted and inappropriate. Furthermore, the 2006 Oscars saw the film Crash winning Best Picture over Brokeback Mountain, a decision that surprised many and led to accusations of the Academy failing to acknowledge the significance of Brokeback Mountain as a groundbreaking LGBTQ+ film.

Despite its prestigious status, the Oscars have consistently been a platform where unexpected events and controversies emerge, reflecting the complexities and evolving nature of the film industry and its audience. As the Oscars 2023 approaches, anticipation builds not only for the celebration of cinematic excellence but also for the moments that will be remembered in years to come.