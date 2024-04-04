Parasyte: The Grey OTT Release Date & Time: When & Where To Watch Hellbound Director's Korean Horror Drama

Parasyte: The Grey Release Date & Time: Korean dramas have often suprised us with their exceptional storyline. This time it is bringing in the story where human beings will be seen fighting with the parasitic creatures. Based on Japanese manga 'Parasyte', the Korean series 'Parasyte: The Grey' is helmed by Yeon Sang-ho, famous for his work in 'Train To Busan,' 'Hellbound,' and 'Jung E.' As you gear up for the weekend, you can binge watch watch 6 episodes long 'Parasyte: The Grey' as the series' thrilling storyline promises to keep you tuned in until the end.

PARASYTE: THE GREY RELEASE DATE & TIME

'Parasyte: The Grey' will premiere on Netflix on April 5 at 3 am EST/ 12 am PST on Netflix. The Indian viewers can watch the show at 12.30 pm IST. The viewers won't have to wait for each eisodes dropping every week instead all 4 episodes will drop at once on the premiere day.

PARASYTE: THE GREY STORYLINE

'Parasyte: The Grey' story spins around an event when the larvae of a deadly parasite took over the human brain, making them turn into parasite. As the parasyte quickly starts taking over hundreds and thousands of people, it fails to reach a high school senior girl's brain. With the help of the same girl, the investigator launch a clean-up operation and tries to take down the parasytes. It is further to be seen whether they will succeed or terribly fail.

PARASYTE: THE GREY CAST

'Parasyte: The Grey' features Jeon So-nee as Jeong Su-in, the lead of the movie. Her supporting actor is Koo Kyo-hwan portrating Seol Kang-woo. Besides them, there are Lee Jung-hyun, Kim In-kyon, and Kwon Hae-hyo.

PARASYTE: THE GREY CREW

The science fiction horror movie 'Parasyte: The Grey' is directed by Yeon Sang-ho. Following the aftermath of extraterrestrial larvae flop onto Earth, the series is a collaboration between Netflix and the director. Yeon and Rye Yong-jae teamed up to write and direct the action filled drama. Moreover, the series is produced by CLimax Studio and Wow Point.