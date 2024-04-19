Rebel Moon Part 2 The Scargiver Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After It Hit The OTT Platfor

Rebel
Moon-
Part
2:
The
Scargiver
Full
Movie
Leaked
In
HD:
Rebel
Moon-
Part
2:
The
Scargiver
is
the
second
part
of
the
epic
space
opera
film
produced,
enacted,
cinematographer,
and
written
by
Zack
Snyder.
The
movie
is
the
sequel
to
Rebel
Moon-Part
1:
A
Child
of
Fire.
The
movie
was
dropped
directly
on
the
Netflix
OTT
platform
on
April
19
in
India
as
well
as
other
parts
of
the
world
other
than
the
USA,
where
it
hit
the
streaming
platform
on
April
12.
Rebel
Moon-
Part
2:
The
Scargiver
Synopsis
When
a
threat
approaches,
Kora
teams
up
with
the
surviving
warriors
and
leads
them
to
a
fight
and
defend
their
new
home
Veldt
against
the
Motherworld.
Rebel
Moon-
Part
2:
The
Scargiver
Full
Movie
Leaked
The
movie,
after
its
much-awaited
OTT
release
on
Netflix,
fell
prey
to
the
rampant
piracy
mafia
that
attacked
the
movie
by
copying
its
entire
content.
The
entire
content
of
the
film
was
copied
in
HD
and
shared
in
the
form
of
links.
These
links
enable
the
user
to
watch
and
download
the
Rebel
Moon-Part
2:
The
Scargiver
movie.
These
links
to
Rebel
Moon
Part
2
full
movie
are
being
shared
on
several
social
media
platforms
online
which
will
enable
the
user
to
watch
the
movie
and
download
it
for
free.
Rebel
Moon-
Part
2:
The
Scargiver
Cast
The
movie
stars
Sodia
Boutella,
Djimon
Hounsou,
Ed
Skrein,
Michiel
Huisman,
Doona
Bae,
Ray
Fisher,
Staz
Nair,
Fra
Fee,
Anthony
Hopkins
(as
the
voice
of
Jimmy),
Alfonso
Herrera,
Stuart
Martin,
Cary
Elwes,
Rhian
Rees,
and
Charlotte
Maggi
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rebel
Moon-
Part
2:
The
Scargiver
Crew
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Zack
Snyder,
who
also
co-wrote
the
screenplay
with
Zack
Snyder
along
with
Kurt
Johnstad
and
Shay
Hatten.
Produced
under
the
The
Stone
Quarry
and
Grand
Electric
banners,
the
movie
has
its
cinematography
by
Zack
Snyder
himself.
Dody
Dorn
worked
as
the
editor;
Tom
Holkenborg
composed
the
entire
background
score
and
music.
DISCLAIMER-
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy
as
it
is
a
criminal
offense
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
you
to
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.