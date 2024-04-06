Riot Games And XG Collaborate On Anthem For VALORANT Champions Tour 2024

Riot
Games
and
the
hip
hop
and
R&B-inspired
girl
group,
XG,
have
unveiled
their
plans
to
launch
a
collaboration
single
titled
'UNDEFEATED’
for
the
forthcoming
VALORANT
Champions
Tour
Pacific
(VCT
Pacific)
2024
tournament.
This
exciting
collaboration
marks
XG's
first
foray
into
the
gaming
world
and
is
set
to
be
released
globally
across
all
streaming
platforms
on
April
12.
This
announcement
follows
closely
on
the
heels
of
XG's
upcoming
single
'WOKE
UP’,
which
is
expected
on
May
21.
The
production
of
'UNDEFEATED’
was
meticulously
overseen
by
JAKOPS
(SIMON),
XG's
Executive
Producer,
who
aimed
to
infuse
the
song
with
the
group's
unique
blend
of
confidence
and
vibrant
energy.
The
single
is
designed
to
inspire,
with
a
message
of
"fearlessly
seizing
victory
at
all
times." Its
composition
features
a
heavy
bassline,
minimalistic
drums,
and
dreamy
synthesizers,
complemented
by
the
distinctive
vocals
of
XG
members.
Jake
Sin,
Head
of
VALORANT
Esports
APAC
at
Riot
Games,
expressed
his
enthusiasm
about
the
collaboration.
He
highlighted
the
track's
potential
to
add
excitement
to
the
VCT
Pacific
season
and
to
showcase
Riot
Games'
dedication
to
its
vibrant
community.
Sin
also
acknowledged
the
support
from
fans
as
a
key
motivator
for
exploring
creative
avenues
like
this
partnership
with
XG.
On
his
part,
JAKOPS
(SIMON)
shared
his
motivation
behind
the
collaboration,
emphasizing
his
desire
to
convey
deep
emotion
and
excitement
not
only
to
Valorant
players
but
to
music
lovers
worldwide.
He
drew
parallels
between
the
determination
shown
by
artists
on
stage
and
players
competing,
hoping
the
spirit
of
never
losing,
embodied
by
'UNDEFEATED’,
resonates
widely.
The
VCT
Pacific
is
a
significant
part
of
the
global
VALORANT
Esports
ecosystem,
which
also
includes
VCT
Americas,
VCT
EMEA,
and
VCT
CN.
These
international
leagues
provide
a
platform
for
pro-teams
to
compete
and
qualify
for
global
events
like
Masters
and
Champions.
With
the
VCT
Pacific
Kickoff
and
Masters
Madrid
now
concluded,
teams
are
preparing
for
Stage
1
of
the
season,
running
from
April
6
to
May
12
in
Seoul,
South
Korea,
aiming
to
secure
their
spot
at
Masters
Shanghai.
This
collaboration
between
Riot
Games
and
XG,
through
'UNDEFEATED’,
promises
to
bring
a
fresh
wave
of
energy
and
inspiration
to
fans
across
the
globe,
uniting
the
worlds
of
music
and
competitive
gaming
in
a
unique
and
memorable
way.
Both
parties
hope
this
partnership
will
not
only
delight
fans
but
also
encourage
them
to
embrace
the
spirit
of
competition
and
the
determination
to
remain
undefeated.