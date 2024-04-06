Riot Games And XG Collaborate On Anthem For VALORANT Champions Tour 2024

Riot Games and the hip hop and R&B-inspired girl group, XG, have unveiled their plans to launch a collaboration single titled 'UNDEFEATED’ for the forthcoming VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific (VCT Pacific) 2024 tournament. This exciting collaboration marks XG's first foray into the gaming world and is set to be released globally across all streaming platforms on April 12. This announcement follows closely on the heels of XG's upcoming single 'WOKE UP’, which is expected on May 21.



The production of 'UNDEFEATED’ was meticulously overseen by JAKOPS (SIMON), XG's Executive Producer, who aimed to infuse the song with the group's unique blend of confidence and vibrant energy. The single is designed to inspire, with a message of "fearlessly seizing victory at all times." Its composition features a heavy bassline, minimalistic drums, and dreamy synthesizers, complemented by the distinctive vocals of XG members.

Jake Sin, Head of VALORANT Esports APAC at Riot Games, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration. He highlighted the track's potential to add excitement to the VCT Pacific season and to showcase Riot Games' dedication to its vibrant community. Sin also acknowledged the support from fans as a key motivator for exploring creative avenues like this partnership with XG.

On his part, JAKOPS (SIMON) shared his motivation behind the collaboration, emphasizing his desire to convey deep emotion and excitement not only to Valorant players but to music lovers worldwide. He drew parallels between the determination shown by artists on stage and players competing, hoping the spirit of never losing, embodied by 'UNDEFEATED’, resonates widely.

The VCT Pacific is a significant part of the global VALORANT Esports ecosystem, which also includes VCT Americas, VCT EMEA, and VCT CN. These international leagues provide a platform for pro-teams to compete and qualify for global events like Masters and Champions. With the VCT Pacific Kickoff and Masters Madrid now concluded, teams are preparing for Stage 1 of the season, running from April 6 to May 12 in Seoul, South Korea, aiming to secure their spot at Masters Shanghai.

This collaboration between Riot Games and XG, through 'UNDEFEATED’, promises to bring a fresh wave of energy and inspiration to fans across the globe, uniting the worlds of music and competitive gaming in a unique and memorable way. Both parties hope this partnership will not only delight fans but also encourage them to embrace the spirit of competition and the determination to remain undefeated.