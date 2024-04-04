Scoop OTT Release Date, Platform & Time: Gillian Anderson Flick Churns Drama, Unveiling Infamous Prince's Tale

Scoop
OTT
Release
Date,
Platform
&
Time:
How
one
hour
of
TV
interview
can
change
everything
is
perfectly
depicted
in
upcoming
flick
'Scoop.'
Inspired
by
Prince
Andrew's
infamous
"Newsnight" interview,
the
movie
is
a
biographical
drama
film.
Starring
"Sex
Education"
actress
Gillian
Anderson
in
the
lead
role,
Scoop
retells
the
story
of
2019's
BBC
TV
interview.
The
movie
unveils
the
truth
behind
the
friendship
of
Prince
Andrew
and
sex
offender
Jeffrey
Epstein.
Releasing
soon
on
Netflix,
Scoop
is
expected
to
make
you
binge-watch
the
entire
movie
at
one
instance.
SCOOP
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
TIME
&
PLATFORM
"Scoop"
is
to
be
released
on
April
5,
2024
at
3
am
ET/
12
am
PT.
Indian
viewers
can
tune
in
to
the
movie
at
12.30
pm
on
April
5.
The
running
time
of
Scoop
is
1
hour
43
minutes.
SCOOP
STORYLINE
The
trailer
of
the
movie
starts
with
Emily
Maitlis
(Gillian
Anderson)
describing
the
interview
with
Prince
Andrew,
saying,
"Three
women
and
a
whippet?"
Scoop
tells
behind-the-scenes
story
of
three
women
who
negotiated
Buckingham
Palace
to
get
the
best
story
of
their
journalism
career.
The
storyline
highlights
Prince
Andrews
freindshiip
with
convicted
pedophile
Jeffrey
Epstein
and
the
allegations
swirling
around
Andrew
being
accused
of
sexual
assault
of
a
minor.
Stay
tuned
to
Netflix
on
April
5
to
witness
the
cliffhangers
and
answers
to
most
awaited
questions.
SCOOP
CAST
"Scoop"
features
Gillian
Anderson
in
the
lead
role,
portraying
the
role
of
BBC
jorunalist
Emily
Maitlis.
Rufus
Sewell
is
featured
as
Prince
Andrew,
Billie
Piper
portraus
Sam
McAlister,
and
Charity
Wakefield
gets
featured
as
Princess
Beatrice.
The
other
actors
joining
the
cast
are
Keeley
Jawes,
Connor
Swindells,
Romola
Garai,
Paul
Popplewell,
Lia
Williams
and
Theresa
Godly.
SCOOP
CREW
Directed
by
Philip
Martin,
Scoop
is
based
on
"Scoop:
Behind
The
Scenes
of
the
BBC's
Most
Shcoking
Interviews"
by
Sam
McAlister.
The
screenplay
is
written
by
Peter
Moffat.
Moreover,
the
movie
is
produced
by
Hilar
Salmon,
Radford
Neville,
and
Sanjay
Singhal
under
The
Lighthouse
Film
&
Television
and
Voltage
TV
banners.
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 14:12 [IST]