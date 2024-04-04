Scoop OTT Release Date, Platform & Time: Gillian Anderson Flick Churns Drama, Unveiling Infamous Prince's Tale

Scoop OTT Release Date, Platform & Time: How one hour of TV interview can change everything is perfectly depicted in upcoming flick 'Scoop.' Inspired by Prince Andrew's infamous "Newsnight" interview, the movie is a biographical drama film. Starring "Sex Education" actress Gillian Anderson in the lead role, Scoop retells the story of 2019's BBC TV interview. The movie unveils the truth behind the friendship of Prince Andrew and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Releasing soon on Netflix, Scoop is expected to make you binge-watch the entire movie at one instance.

SCOOP OTT RELEASE DATE, TIME & PLATFORM

"Scoop" is to be released on April 5, 2024 at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT. Indian viewers can tune in to the movie at 12.30 pm on April 5. The running time of Scoop is 1 hour 43 minutes.

SCOOP STORYLINE

The trailer of the movie starts with Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson) describing the interview with Prince Andrew, saying, "Three women and a whippet?" Scoop tells behind-the-scenes story of three women who negotiated Buckingham Palace to get the best story of their journalism career. The storyline highlights Prince Andrews freindshiip with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations swirling around Andrew being accused of sexual assault of a minor. Stay tuned to Netflix on April 5 to witness the cliffhangers and answers to most awaited questions.

SCOOP CAST

"Scoop" features Gillian Anderson in the lead role, portraying the role of BBC jorunalist Emily Maitlis. Rufus Sewell is featured as Prince Andrew, Billie Piper portraus Sam McAlister, and Charity Wakefield gets featured as Princess Beatrice. The other actors joining the cast are Keeley Jawes, Connor Swindells, Romola Garai, Paul Popplewell, Lia Williams and Theresa Godly.

SCOOP CREW

Directed by Philip Martin, Scoop is based on "Scoop: Behind The Scenes of the BBC's Most Shcoking Interviews" by Sam McAlister. The screenplay is written by Peter Moffat. Moreover, the movie is produced by Hilar Salmon, Radford Neville, and Sanjay Singhal under The Lighthouse Film & Television and Voltage TV banners.