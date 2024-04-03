SEVENTEEN's FML Becomes 2023's Best-Selling Global Album With Record Sales

SEVENTEEN's
latest
album,
"FML," has
taken
the
music
world
by
storm,
making
significant
strides
on
the
global
charts.
With
over
6.2
million
copies
sold
worldwide,
the
album
not
only
secured
the
top
spot
on
the
Billboard
Artist
100
but
also
earned
the
title
of
the
biggest-selling
global
album
of
2023,
according
to
the
International
Federation
of
the
Phonographic
Industry
(IFPI).
This
achievement
marks
a
monumental
moment
for
SEVENTEEN,
establishing
them
as
leading
figures
in
the
music
industry
this
year.
The
album's
success
is
underscored
by
its
impressive
sales
figures,
which
reached
6.4
million
units
globally.
This
not
only
set
a
new
benchmark
for
the
group
but
also
broke
the
record
for
the
most
pre-orders
ever
for
an
album
in
South
Korea.
Such
a
feat
highlights
the
growing
influence
of
K-pop
on
the
global
music
stage,
with
SEVENTEEN
at
the
forefront
of
this
movement.
Following
closely
behind
in
the
global
sales
race
was
Stray
Kids
with
their
album
"5-Star,"
which
sold
5.3
million
copies.
This
fierce
competition
showcases
the
vibrant
and
dynamic
nature
of
the
music
industry,
particularly
within
the
K-pop
genre,
which
continues
to
captivate
audiences
worldwide.
Taylor
Swift
and
other
K-pop
acts
were
also
significant
contributors
to
the
global
album
sales
in
2023,
as
new
data
published
by
the
IFPI
reveals.
This
year
has
been
particularly
notable
for
the
music
industry,
with
several
records
being
shattered
and
new
benchmarks
set
by
artists
across
various
genres.
SEVENTEEN's
"FML"
not
only
enjoyed
commercial
success
but
also
earned
the
group
their
first-ever
IFPI
Global
Charts
Award.
This
accolade
further
cements
their
status
as
a
global
musical
powerhouse
and
is
a
testament
to
their
hard
work,
talent,
and
the
unwavering
support
of
their
fans.
The
list
of
the
20
bestselling
albums
in
the
world
in
2023,
as
reported
by
the
IFPI,
places
"FML"
by
SEVENTEEN
at
the
number
one
spot,
followed
by
"5-Star"
by
Stray
Kids.
This
ranking
provides
a
clear
snapshot
of
the
current
musical
landscape,
highlighting
the
prevailing
trends
and
tastes
among
global
audiences.
In
conclusion,
SEVENTEEN's
"FML"
has
undoubtedly
left
an
indelible
mark
on
the
music
industry
in
2023.
Its
commercial
success,
combined
with
the
record-breaking
pre-order
figures
in
South
Korea,
showcases
the
group's
growing
prominence
and
influence
on
a
global
scale.
As
the
music
world
continues
to
evolve,
SEVENTEEN's
achievements
with
"FML"
will
be
remembered
as
a
significant
milestone
in
the
ever-changing
tapestry
of
global
music
trends.