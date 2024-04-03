SEVENTEEN's FML Becomes 2023's Best-Selling Global Album With Record Sales

SEVENTEEN's latest album, "FML," has taken the music world by storm, making significant strides on the global charts. With over 6.2 million copies sold worldwide, the album not only secured the top spot on the Billboard Artist 100 but also earned the title of the biggest-selling global album of 2023, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). This achievement marks a monumental moment for SEVENTEEN, establishing them as leading figures in the music industry this year.



The album's success is underscored by its impressive sales figures, which reached 6.4 million units globally. This not only set a new benchmark for the group but also broke the record for the most pre-orders ever for an album in South Korea. Such a feat highlights the growing influence of K-pop on the global music stage, with SEVENTEEN at the forefront of this movement.

Following closely behind in the global sales race was Stray Kids with their album "5-Star," which sold 5.3 million copies. This fierce competition showcases the vibrant and dynamic nature of the music industry, particularly within the K-pop genre, which continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Taylor Swift and other K-pop acts were also significant contributors to the global album sales in 2023, as new data published by the IFPI reveals. This year has been particularly notable for the music industry, with several records being shattered and new benchmarks set by artists across various genres.

SEVENTEEN's "FML" not only enjoyed commercial success but also earned the group their first-ever IFPI Global Charts Award. This accolade further cements their status as a global musical powerhouse and is a testament to their hard work, talent, and the unwavering support of their fans.

The list of the 20 bestselling albums in the world in 2023, as reported by the IFPI, places "FML" by SEVENTEEN at the number one spot, followed by "5-Star" by Stray Kids. This ranking provides a clear snapshot of the current musical landscape, highlighting the prevailing trends and tastes among global audiences.

In conclusion, SEVENTEEN's "FML" has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the music industry in 2023. Its commercial success, combined with the record-breaking pre-order figures in South Korea, showcases the group's growing prominence and influence on a global scale. As the music world continues to evolve, SEVENTEEN's achievements with "FML" will be remembered as a significant milestone in the ever-changing tapestry of global music trends.