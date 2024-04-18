Shekhar Kapur And Dave Stewart Tease Possible Collaboration In Cinema And Music

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently ignited excitement among fans with a social media post featuring him alongside Grammy-winning music composer Dave Stewart. The snapshot, showcasing the duo deep in conversation, was first shared by Stewart, known for his role in the iconic pop band Eurhythmics, with a tantalizing caption: "On a journey with Shekhar Kapur." This has sparked speculation about a potential collaboration between the two, hinting at a project that could intertwine Indian cinema and music in a fascinating discussion.



Stewart is on the cusp of embarking on his UK tour, slated to start on July 11, adding to the anticipation of what this collaboration with Kapur might entail. Meanwhile, Kapur is preparing for a significant venture of his own, the sequel to his 1983 directorial debut, 'Masoom'. Titled 'Masoom… The New Generation', Kapur aims to reflect on the societal shifts over the years, exploring themes of home, property, and generational anxiety. The film is noteworthy not only for its thematic depth but also for marking the acting debut of Kapur's daughter, Kaveri Kapur.

Shekhar Kapur is no stranger to critical acclaim, with his latest theatrical outing, 'What's Love Got to Do with It?', receiving global praise. The potential collaboration with Stewart, coupled with his upcoming film, positions Kapur as a filmmaker continually seeking to push creative boundaries and explore profound themes. As details about this intriguing partnership remain scarce, the entertainment world watches eagerly for what promises to be a compelling blend of music and cinema.