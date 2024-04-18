Shekhar Kapur And Dave Stewart Tease Possible Collaboration In Cinema And Music
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and Grammy-winning musician Dave Stewart hint at a potential collaboration, stirring excitement for a project that may merge cinema with music. Kapur is also preparing for his film 'Masoom… The New Generation', exploring societal shifts.
Filmmaker
Shekhar
Kapur
recently
ignited
excitement
among
fans
with
a
social
media
post
featuring
him
alongside
Grammy-winning
music
composer
Dave
Stewart.
The
snapshot,
showcasing
the
duo
deep
in
conversation,
was
first
shared
by
Stewart,
known
for
his
role
in
the
iconic
pop
band
Eurhythmics,
with
a
tantalizing
caption:
"On
a
journey
with
Shekhar
Kapur." This
has
sparked
speculation
about
a
potential
collaboration
between
the
two,
hinting
at
a
project
that
could
intertwine
Indian
cinema
and
music
in
a
fascinating
discussion.
Stewart
is
on
the
cusp
of
embarking
on
his
UK
tour,
slated
to
start
on
July
11,
adding
to
the
anticipation
of
what
this
collaboration
with
Kapur
might
entail.
Meanwhile,
Kapur
is
preparing
for
a
significant
venture
of
his
own,
the
sequel
to
his
1983
directorial
debut,
'Masoom'.
Titled
'Masoom…
The
New
Generation',
Kapur
aims
to
reflect
on
the
societal
shifts
over
the
years,
exploring
themes
of
home,
property,
and
generational
anxiety.
The
film
is
noteworthy
not
only
for
its
thematic
depth
but
also
for
marking
the
acting
debut
of
Kapur's
daughter,
Kaveri
Kapur.
Shekhar
Kapur
is
no
stranger
to
critical
acclaim,
with
his
latest
theatrical
outing,
'What's
Love
Got
to
Do
with
It?',
receiving
global
praise.
The
potential
collaboration
with
Stewart,
coupled
with
his
upcoming
film,
positions
Kapur
as
a
filmmaker
continually
seeking
to
push
creative
boundaries
and
explore
profound
themes.
As
details
about
this
intriguing
partnership
remain
scarce,
the
entertainment
world
watches
eagerly
for
what
promises
to
be
a
compelling
blend
of
music
and
cinema.