Steven Spielberg, Emily Brunt Among Stars To Present Oscars 2024; Deets Inside

The
96th
Oscars,
set
to
air
live
on
March
10,
has
unveiled
its
third
set
of
presenters,
featuring
a
lineup
of
Hollywood's
finest,
including
Steven
Spielberg,
Ryan
Gosling,
Emily
Blunt,
and
America
Ferrera.
This
announcement
by
the
Academy
of
Motion
Picture
Arts
and
Sciences
adds
to
the
anticipation
of
the
prestigious
event.
Other
luminaries
taking
the
stage
include
Cynthia
Erivo,
Sally
Field,
Ariana
Grande,
Ben
Kingsley,
Melissa
McCarthy,
Issa
Rae,
Tim
Robbins,
Mary
Steenburgen,
Anya
Taylor-Joy,
Charlize
Theron,
Christoph
Waltz,
and
Forest
Whitaker.
With
the
ceremony
rapidly
approaching,
the
Academy
shared,
"Meet
your
third
slate
of
presenters
for
the
96th
Oscars.
Tune
into
ABC
to
watch
the
Oscars
LIVE
on
Sunday,
March
10th
at
a
new
time,
7e/4p!
#Oscars," heightening
the
excitement
among
fans
and
followers.
Previously,
the
Academy
had
disclosed
two
sets
of
presenters
that
included
stars
like
Mahershala
Ali,
Nicolas
Cage,
Jamie
Lee
Curtis,
Brendan
Fraser,
Jessica
Lange,
Matthew
McConaughey,
Lupita
Nyong'o,
and
Al
Pacino.
Joining
them
will
be
Chris
Hemsworth,
Dwayne
Johnson,
Jennifer
Lawrence,
Michelle
Pfeiffer,
Ke
Huy
Quan,
Sam
Rockwell,
Michelle
Yeoh,
Zendaya,
Bad
Bunny,
Michael
Keaton,
Regina
King,
Kate
McKinnon,
Rita
Moreno,
John
Mulaney,
Catherine
O’Hara,
Octavia
Spencer,
and
Ramy
Youssef.
The
Dolby
Theatre
in
Los
Angeles
will
once
again
host
the
Academy
Awards,
with
popular
TV
personality
Jimmy
Kimmel
returning
as
host
for
the
fourth
time.
This
year's
Oscars
has
Christopher
Nolan's
'Oppenheimer'
leading
the
nominations
with
a
total
of
13
nods.
The
biographical
thriller
is
closely
followed
by
Yorgos
Lanthimos's
'Poor
Things'
with
11
nominations
and
Martin
Scorsese's
'Killers
of
the
Flower
Moon'
with
10
nods.
The
array
of
films
and
talent
nominated
this
year
showcases
the
diverse
and
dynamic
nature
of
contemporary
cinema.
As
the
Oscars
night
approaches,
fans
around
the
globe
are
gearing
up
to
celebrate
cinema's
most
prestigious
evening.
With
a
blend
of
veteran
directors,
actors,
and
newcomers
among
the
presenters
and
nominees,
this
year's
ceremony
promises
to
be
a
memorable
occasion
for
the
film
industry.