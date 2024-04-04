Sugar OTT Release Date, Platform & Time: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell Starrer Thriller Drama

Sugar
OTT
Release
Date,
Platform
&
Time:
Fond
of
thriller
movies?
Wanting
to
watch
something
that
will
keep
you
at
the
toes
and
at
the
same
time
answer
all
your
questions?
Well,
we
have
got
the
perfect
watch
for
you
this
weekend.
You
can
tune
in
to
'Sugar'
this
weekend,
but
let
me
warn
you
beforehand
that
the
show
is
not
that
sugary.
'The
Batman'
actor
has
geared
up
for
yet
another
action
thriller
drama,
hypening
the
excitement
of
the
fans.
SUGAR
RELEASE
DATE
&
TIME
Academy
Award
nominee
Colin
Farrell
starrer
'Sugar'
will
release
on
Apple
TV+
on
April
5,
2024
at
9
pm
PT
and
April
6,
6.30
am
IST
for
Indian
viewers.
The
first
two
epsidoes
are
set
to
drop
on
the
premiere
day
with
others
following
the
weekly
release.
SUGAR
STORYLINE
'Sugar'
revolves
around
the
struggle
of
a
private
investigator,
John
Sugar.
His
life
turns
upside
down
when
he
delves
himself
into
seach
of
Olivia
Siegel.
As
he
examines
mysterious
disappearance
of
the
lady,
Sugar
unveils
her
family's
deepest
and
darkest
secrets.
The
investigator
gets
so
much
involved
in
the
case
that
he
ends
up
losing
his
peace
of
mind.
The
official
synopsis
claims,
"Sugar
is
a
contemporary,
unique
take
on
one
of
the
most
popular
and
significant
genres
in
literary,
motion
picture
and
television
history."
SUGAR
CAST
Besides
Colin
Farrell
in
the
lead
role,
the
show
features
Kirby
Howell-Baptiste,
Amy
Ryan,
Anna
Gunn,
James
Cromwell,
Dennis
Boutsikaris,
Sydney
Chandler,
Nate
Corddry,
and
Alex
Hernandez
in
vital
roles.
SUGAR
CREW
Mark
Protosevich
is
the
creator
of
'Sugar'
and
also
executively
produces
the
show
alon
with
Audrey
Chon
and
Simon
Kinberg
under
Genre
Films
banner.
The
series
is
helmed
by
Fernando
Meirelles
who
along
with
Adam
Arkin
are
the
co-executive
producers.
The
executive
producers
makr
'Sugar'
as
their
second
show
releasing
on
Apple
TV+.
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 17:11 [IST]