Sugar OTT Release Date, Platform & Time: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell Starrer Thriller Drama

Sugar OTT Release Date, Platform & Time: Fond of thriller movies? Wanting to watch something that will keep you at the toes and at the same time answer all your questions? Well, we have got the perfect watch for you this weekend. You can tune in to 'Sugar' this weekend, but let me warn you beforehand that the show is not that sugary. 'The Batman' actor has geared up for yet another action thriller drama, hypening the excitement of the fans.

SUGAR RELEASE DATE & TIME

Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell starrer 'Sugar' will release on Apple TV+ on April 5, 2024 at 9 pm PT and April 6, 6.30 am IST for Indian viewers. The first two epsidoes are set to drop on the premiere day with others following the weekly release.

SUGAR STORYLINE

'Sugar' revolves around the struggle of a private investigator, John Sugar. His life turns upside down when he delves himself into seach of Olivia Siegel. As he examines mysterious disappearance of the lady, Sugar unveils her family's deepest and darkest secrets. The investigator gets so much involved in the case that he ends up losing his peace of mind. The official synopsis claims, "Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history."

SUGAR CAST

Besides Colin Farrell in the lead role, the show features Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, Anna Gunn, James Cromwell, Dennis Boutsikaris, Sydney Chandler, Nate Corddry, and Alex Hernandez in vital roles.

SUGAR CREW

Mark Protosevich is the creator of 'Sugar' and also executively produces the show alon with Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg under Genre Films banner. The series is helmed by Fernando Meirelles who along with Adam Arkin are the co-executive producers. The executive producers makr 'Sugar' as their second show releasing on Apple TV+.