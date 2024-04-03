Taylor Swift Net Worth: Eras Tour Singer Officially Declared Billionaire, Rihanna and Jay-Z Joins The List

Taylor
Swift
Officially
Becomes
Billionaire:
After
numerous
hit
songs,
Taylor
Swift
has
secured
a
position
on
Forbes'
Billionaires
list.
The
'Blank
Space'
singer
achieved
billionaire
status
in
October
of
last
year.
This
significant
achievement
coincided
with
her
Eras
Tour,
which
became
the
first
tour
in
history
to
gross
over
a
billion
dollars.
Reports
suggest
that
Taylor
Swift's
success
is
attributed
entirely
to
her
performances
and
songwriting
during
the
Eras
tour.
Alongside
Taylor
Swift,
several
other
singers
have
also
made
it
onto
the
billionaires'
list.
As
we
celebrate
the
singer's
success,
let's
take
a
closer
look
at
her
net
worth.
TAYLOR
SWIFT
NET
WORTH
According
to
Forbes,
Taylor
Swift's
net
worth
is
estimated
to
be
$1.1
billion.
Her
remarkable
success
can
be
attributed
to
the
groundbreaking
events
of
2023.
She
kicked
off
her
Eras
Tour,
captivating
audiences
worldwide.
Furthermore,
Taylor
was
named
Person
of
the
Year
by
Time
Magazine.
Collaborating
with
Travis
Kelce,
she
released
the
'Eras
Tour'
Film,
which
grossed
$261
million
globally.
Taylor's
Eras
Tour
not
only
topped
charts
in
North
America
but
also
globally,
generating
a
staggering
$41.04
billion.
With
4.35
million
tickets
reportedly
sold
across
60
tour
dates,
Taylor
Swift
earned
approximately
$27
million
per
3-hour
show,
solidifying
her
status
as
a
major
earner
in
the
industry.
WHICH
OTHER
SINGERS
ARE
BILLIONAIRE
BESIDES
TAYLOR
SWIFT?
Alongside
Taylor
Swift,
three
other
musicians
have
attained
billionaire
status.
Joining
the
ranks
are
Jay-Z,
Rihanna,
and
Jimmy
Buffet.
Rapper
and
record
producer
Jay-Z's
net
worth
is
estimated
at
$2.5
billion,
while
Rihanna's
stands
at
$1.4
billion.
Additionally,
Jimmy
Buffet's
net
worth
is
an
impressive
$1
billion.
It's
worth
noting
that
the
top
spot
on
the
billionaire's
list
is
held
by
Bernard
Arnault
&
Family,
followed
by
Elon
Musk
in
second
place.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 17:45 [IST]