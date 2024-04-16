The Idea Of You OTT Release Date, Platform: Here's When Anne Hathaway's Romantic Drama Will Premiere Online

Prime
Video's
latest
romantic
drama,
The
Idea
of
You,
starring
Anne
Hathaway
and
Nicholas
Galitzine,
made
a
splash
at
its
debut
at
SXSW
in
March.
The
movie,
inspired
by
Robinne
Lee's
beloved
novel,
tells
the
story
of
a
40-year-old
single
mother,
Solène
Marchand,
played
by
Hathaway,
and
her
unexpected
romance
with
24-year-old
Hayes
Campbell,
portrayed
by
Galitzine,
the
lead
singer
of
the
boy
band
August
Moon.
The
film
captures
the
couple's
journey
as
they
navigate
the
complexities
of
a
high-profile
relationship.
As
one
of
the
producers
and
the
film's
lead,
Hathaway
shared
her
passion
for
romantic
films,
emphasizing
the
authenticity
of
Solène
and
Hayes'
relationship.
Directed
by
Michael
Showalter,
the
film
boasts
a
stellar
cast,
including
Ella
Rubin,
Annie
Mumolo,
and
Reid
Scott,
among
others.
The
Idea
of
You
is
set
for
an
exclusive
Prime
Video
release
on
May
2,
promising
to
deliver
a
story
that
resonates
with
those
who
cherish
love's
true
essence.
Hathaway
expressed
her
love
for
romantic
movies
and
the
challenge
in
finding
stories
that
feel
genuine.
She
highlighted
the
importance
of
portraying
relatable,
enjoyable
characters
whose
love
story
transcends
superficial
aspects,
focusing
instead
on
the
power
of
love
itself.
The
film
aims
to
captivate
audiences
by
exploring
the
joys
and
challenges
of
Solène
and
Hayes'
unlikely
love
affair.
The
ensemble
cast
brings
depth
to
the
film,
promising
a
compelling
viewing
experience.
Produced
by
a
team
including
Hathaway,
Cathy
Schulman,
Gabrielle
Union,
and
Robinne
Lee,
The
Idea
of
You
is
anticipated
to
be
a
heartwarming
addition
to
the
romantic
drama
genre.
With
its
premiere
on
Prime
Video,
the
film
is
poised
to
become
a
must-watch
for
fans
of
romance
and
drama
alike.