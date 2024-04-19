Tortured Poets Department Title Track: Fans Go Gaga Over Taylor Swift Mentioning Charlie Puth! See REACTIONS

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department Title Track: 'We Don't Talk Anymore' singer Charlie Puth has been trending today for all the right reasons. The singer-songwriter has gotten a special mention in the title track of Taylor Swift's recently-released album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Besides Charlie, Taylor Swift has also named renowned poets such as Pattie Smith, Dylan Thomas. Another two mentions are rumoured to be Jack Antonoff and Lucy Dacus.

Taylor Swift Mentions Charlie Puth's Name In TTPD Title Track:

Taylor Swift released her latest album - The Tortured Poets Department - on streaming platforms on 19th April 2024. The 34-year-old Grammy winner name-dropped Charlie Puth while singing, "You smoked, then ate seven bars of chocolate/ We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."

🎶 | Taylor Swift name drops @charlieputh in new song ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ #TSTTPD



“You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate. We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.” pic.twitter.com/6LUCGrhvBW — Taylor Swift News 🤍 (@TSwiftNZ) April 19, 2024

For those unawared, The Tortured Poets Department, which consists of 17 songs, marks the eleventh studio album by the American singer-songwriter. Swift had announed the album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, after winning Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Midnights'.

Have Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet BROKEN UP? "Hardly Together Anymore": Report

Fans React To Taylor Swift Name-Dropping Charlie Puth In TTPD Title Track:

Fans went gaga when Taylor unexpectedly mentioned Charlie's name in TTPD title track. One user took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, ""We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist" is truly the last thing I thought I'd ever hear Taylor Swift sing in a Taylor Swift song," while another one tweeted, "Charlie Puth, Underrated Legend. She knows. I know."



Check out their tweets below:

Charlie Puth listening to the tortured poets department #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/Dwhm3K93Eo — Kath (@GrapesOf_Kath) April 19, 2024





Over the years, Charlie Puth has openly talked about his admiration for Taylor Swift. Back in 2021, while performing one of Taylor's songs, 'Teardrops on my Guitar,' Charlie had stated, "This is why she's such a genius man."

Taylor Swift And Actor Joe Alwyn Call It Quits After Dating Each Other For Six Years