Tortured Poets Department Title Track: Fans Go Gaga Over Taylor Swift Mentioning Charlie Puth! See REACTIONS

Taylor
Swift
The
Tortured
Poets
Department
Title
Track:
'We
Don't
Talk
Anymore'
singer
Charlie
Puth
has
been
trending
today
for
all
the
right
reasons.
The
singer-songwriter
has
gotten
a
special
mention
in
the
title
track
of
Taylor
Swift's
recently-released
album,
'The
Tortured
Poets
Department'.
Besides
Charlie,
Taylor
Swift
has
also
named
renowned
poets
such
as
Pattie
Smith,
Dylan
Thomas.
Another
two
mentions
are
rumoured
to
be
Jack
Antonoff
and
Lucy
Dacus.
Taylor
Swift
Mentions
Charlie
Puth's
Name
In
TTPD
Title
Track:
Taylor
Swift
released
her
latest
album
-
The
Tortured
Poets
Department
-
on
streaming
platforms
on
19th
April
2024.
The
34-year-old
Grammy
winner
name-dropped
Charlie
Puth
while
singing,
"You
smoked,
then
ate
seven
bars
of
chocolate/
We
declared
Charlie
Puth
should
be
a
bigger
artist."
For
those
unawared,
The
Tortured
Poets
Department,
which
consists
of
17
songs,
marks
the
eleventh
studio
album
by
the
American
singer-songwriter.
Swift
had
announed
the
album
at
the
66th
Annual
Grammy
Awards
on
February
4,
2024,
after
winning
Best
Pop
Vocal
Album
for
'Midnights'.
Fans
React
To
Taylor
Swift
Name-Dropping
Charlie
Puth
In
TTPD
Title
Track:
Fans
went
gaga
when
Taylor
unexpectedly
mentioned
Charlie's
name
in
TTPD
title
track.
One
user
took
to
X
(formerly
Twitter)
and
wrote,
""We
declared
Charlie
Puth
should
be
a
bigger
artist"
is
truly
the
last
thing
I
thought
I'd
ever
hear
Taylor
Swift
sing
in
a
Taylor
Swift
song,"
while
another
one
tweeted,
"Charlie
Puth,
Underrated
Legend.
She
knows.
I
know."
Over
the
years,
Charlie
Puth
has
openly
talked
about
his
admiration
for
Taylor
Swift.
Back
in
2021,
while
performing
one
of
Taylor's
songs,
'Teardrops
on
my
Guitar,' Charlie
had
stated,
"This
is
why
she's
such
a
genius
man."