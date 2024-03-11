Vanessa Hudgens Announces First Pregnancy At 2024 Oscars In Style

On March 11, 2024, in Los Angeles, Vanessa Hudgens, the acclaimed actress known for her role in 'Spring Breakers', made a heartfelt announcement that she is expecting her first child. The news came to light as Hudgens graced the Oscars red carpet, showcasing her baby bump in a chic long-sleeved black dress with a trailing design. The reveal has been a stirring moment for fans and followers who have watched Hudgens transition from a child star to a soon-to-be mother.

Hudgens' appearance at the Oscars was not just a personal milestone. She also co-hosted the Academy Awards' official pre-show alongside Julianne Hough, marking her third year in this role. This year's pre-show aims to offer viewers an inside look at the red-carpet arrivals, nominees, performers, and presenters, enhancing the Oscars experience with a 30-minute special broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Earlier in the week, Hudgens addressed rumors about her pregnancy on the She Pivots podcast. Speculation began in October when followers made assumptions based on a video she posted from her bachelorette party. Hudgens expressed her frustration over the public's rush to judgment and emphasized the importance of respecting individual privacy and body autonomy. She remarked on the insensitive nature of the comments and stressed her stance on being real and embracing one's natural body.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, a Major League Baseball player, tied the knot in December 2023 in a private ceremony in Mexico, after dating for approximately three years. This next chapter in their lives adds to the joy of their recent union.

The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, celebrating the achievements of the film industry. Hudgens' announcement on such a significant platform underscores the intersection of personal joy with professional milestones, making this year's Oscars a memorable event for the actress and her fans worldwide.