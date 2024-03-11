Vanessa Hudgens Announces First Pregnancy At 2024 Oscars In Style
Vanessa Hudgens, known for 'Spring Breakers', announced her first pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars. She co-hosted the pre-show, making the event memorable by sharing her personal joy amidst professional milestones.
On
March
11,
2024,
in
Los
Angeles,
Vanessa
Hudgens,
the
acclaimed
actress
known
for
her
role
in
'Spring
Breakers',
made
a
heartfelt
announcement
that
she
is
expecting
her
first
child.
The
news
came
to
light
as
Hudgens
graced
the
Oscars
red
carpet,
showcasing
her
baby
bump
in
a
chic
long-sleeved
black
dress
with
a
trailing
design.
The
reveal
has
been
a
stirring
moment
for
fans
and
followers
who
have
watched
Hudgens
transition
from
a
child
star
to
a
soon-to-be
mother.
Hudgens'
appearance
at
the
Oscars
was
not
just
a
personal
milestone.
She
also
co-hosted
the
Academy
Awards'
official
pre-show
alongside
Julianne
Hough,
marking
her
third
year
in
this
role.
This
year's
pre-show
aims
to
offer
viewers
an
inside
look
at
the
red-carpet
arrivals,
nominees,
performers,
and
presenters,
enhancing
the
Oscars
experience
with
a
30-minute
special
broadcast
from
the
Dolby
Theatre
in
Hollywood.
Earlier
in
the
week,
Hudgens
addressed
rumors
about
her
pregnancy
on
the
She
Pivots
podcast.
Speculation
began
in
October
when
followers
made
assumptions
based
on
a
video
she
posted
from
her
bachelorette
party.
Hudgens
expressed
her
frustration
over
the
public's
rush
to
judgment
and
emphasized
the
importance
of
respecting
individual
privacy
and
body
autonomy.
She
remarked
on
the
insensitive
nature
of
the
comments
and
stressed
her
stance
on
being
real
and
embracing
one's
natural
body.
Vanessa
Hudgens
and
Cole
Tucker,
a
Major
League
Baseball
player,
tied
the
knot
in
December
2023
in
a
private
ceremony
in
Mexico,
after
dating
for
approximately
three
years.
This
next
chapter
in
their
lives
adds
to
the
joy
of
their
recent
union.
The
96th
Oscars,
hosted
by
Jimmy
Kimmel,
is
taking
place
at
the
Dolby
Theatre
at
Ovation
Hollywood,
celebrating
the
achievements
of
the
film
industry.
Hudgens' announcement
on
such
a
significant
platform
underscores
the
intersection
of
personal
joy
with
professional
milestones,
making
this
year's
Oscars
a
memorable
event
for
the
actress
and
her
fans
worldwide.